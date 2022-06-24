As Roe Is Overturned, Collins Puts Her Bangor Home On The Market

Maine's faux moderate/useful idiot Susan Collins decides to sell her house, the scene of recent abortion rights protests.
By Ed ScarceJune 24, 2022

Remember, this is the same Susan Collins who recently called the cops on protesters who wrote threatening messages to her in sidewalk chalk in front of her home, such as "Susie, please, Mainers want WHPA → vote yes, clean up your mess." Traumatized by the experience, Collins has decided she can't go through that ordeal again after Roe v. Wade was struck down today.

Source: Bangor Daily News

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins and her husband have put her longtime home at 28 West Broadway in Bangor up for sale, according to real estate listings, and intend to purchase a new home in Bangor.

Collins and her husband, Tom Daffron, bought the 1909-built colonial-style house in 2013 from Susan Warren. Warren was the stepmother of Richard Warren, the current publisher of the Bangor Daily News. She died in 2017.

According to Annie Clark, a spokesperson for the Republican senator, they intend to purchase a slightly smaller house with more land in Bangor.
...
The West Broadway house has been the site of numerous protests over the years about Collins’ support of various issues, including the 2018 appointment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

A leaked Supreme Court brief that signaled the court is poised to strike down Roe v. Wade resulted in chalk messages being written on the sidewalk outside the house.

If you had to single out only one villain of the many responsible for what happened today it'd be Susan Collins.

Collins claims she was duped, of course, because people are stupid enough to believe what comes out of her mouth.

So, a round of applause for Maine's Senator.

Discussion

