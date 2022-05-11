Collins Traumatized By The Word 'Please' Written In Chalk

Susan Collins shook up by a very polite request for health protection written in chalk on a sidewalk.
Collins Traumatized By The Word 'Please' Written In Chalk
Credit: donkeyhotey
By Chris capper LiebenthalMay 11, 2022

Over the weekend, domestic terrorist struck out and scared poor old Susan Collins half to death. They had the audacity to write a politely worded request for her to vote for the Women's Health Protection Act! In chalk! On a public sidewalk! They even used the word "please!"

Collins knew exactly what to do. She clutched her pearls tightly, fell back on her fainting couch and called the police. (Apparently the Marines weren't picking up their phone.):

Bangor police responded to Collins’ West Broadway home at 9:20 p.m. Saturday after she complained about a message written in chalk on her sidewalk, the report said.

“The message was not overtly threatening,” spokesperson Wade Betters said.

Bangor police called the Department of Public Works to wash the message away, Betters said. The message was not visible on Monday afternoon.

“We are grateful to the Bangor police officers and the City public works employee who responded to the defacement of public property in front of our home,” Collins said.

The daft woman couldn't even be bothered to hose off the chalk herself. She had to waste taxpayer dollars by first dragging the cops out there and then a public works crew to hose that offense please away!

But apparently, Collins cannot ever let her guard down nor trust anyone else - not even her husband - to keep our sidewalks safe from these diabolical chalkers! More chalkings showed up Tuesday morning:

New chalk drawings appeared outside of Sen. Susan Collins’ Bangor home Tuesday after she complained to Bangor police about chalk messages left on the sidewalk outside her house over the weekend.

The messages read “If I don’t own my body…what do I own?”, “You work for us!,” “There are more variables than just birth,” “You might not recognize our right to free speech, but I hope you recognize my right to an abortion,” “FOR WOMAN,” “S.O.S. – Save Us Susie,” “Blessed be the First Amendment,” “Vote for WHPA,” “Education is pivotal” and “Mainers for abortion rights.”

Tuesday's vandalism was discovered by Collins' husband, Tom Daffron. Unbelievably, Daffron didn't even call the police to report this hooliganism, not did he call public works to come and hose it off the sidewalk.

Where will it all end?! Collins must be terrified that people will also resist their right to love whomever they want, to vote regardless of their gender or their skin color or any of the other things those evil, socialistic ideals!

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue