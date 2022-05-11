Collins Traumatized By The Word 'Please' Written In Chalk

Over the weekend, domestic terrorist struck out and scared poor old Susan Collins half to death. They had the audacity to write a politely worded request for her to vote for the Women's Health Protection Act! In chalk! On a public sidewalk! They even used the word "please!"

Collins knew exactly what to do. She clutched her pearls tightly, fell back on her fainting couch and called the police. (Apparently the Marines weren't picking up their phone.): Bangor police responded to Collins’ West Broadway home at 9:20 p.m. Saturday after she complained about a message written in chalk on her sidewalk, the report said. “The message was not overtly threatening,” spokesperson Wade Betters said. Bangor police called the Department of Public Works to wash the message away, Betters said. The message was not visible on Monday afternoon. “We are grateful to the Bangor police officers and the City public works employee who responded to the defacement of public property in front of our home,” Collins said.

The daft woman couldn't even be bothered to hose off the chalk herself. She had to waste taxpayer dollars by first dragging the cops out there and then a public works crew to hose that offense please away!

But apparently, Collins cannot ever let her guard down nor trust anyone else - not even her husband - to keep our sidewalks safe from these diabolical chalkers! More chalkings showed up Tuesday morning:

New chalk drawings appeared outside of Sen. Susan Collins’ Bangor home Tuesday after she complained to Bangor police about chalk messages left on the sidewalk outside her house over the weekend. The messages read “If I don’t own my body…what do I own?”, “You work for us!,” “There are more variables than just birth,” “You might not recognize our right to free speech, but I hope you recognize my right to an abortion,” “FOR WOMAN,” “S.O.S. – Save Us Susie,” “Blessed be the First Amendment,” “Vote for WHPA,” “Education is pivotal” and “Mainers for abortion rights.”

Tuesday's vandalism was discovered by Collins' husband, Tom Daffron. Unbelievably, Daffron didn't even call the police to report this hooliganism, not did he call public works to come and hose it off the sidewalk.

Where will it all end?! Collins must be terrified that people will also resist their right to love whomever they want, to vote regardless of their gender or their skin color or any of the other things those evil, socialistic ideals!