Sen. Daines: Abortion Should Be Illegal – Because Sea Turtle Eggs!

Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) took to the floor of the Senate Tuesday with a shockingly ignorant argument in opposition to the Women’s Health Protection Act, aka the abortion rights bill, that will be voted on tomorrow.

DAINES: Why do we have laws in place that protect the eggs of a sea turtle or the eggs of eagles? Because when you destroy an egg, you’re killing a pre-born baby sea turtle or a pre-born baby eagle. Yet, when it comes to a pre-born human baby, rather than a sea turtle, that baby will be stripped of all protections in all 50 states under the Democrats’ bill we’ll be voting on tomorrow. Is that what [sic] the America the left wants?

It’s hard to believe Daines can’t figure out why Americans – who overwhelmingly support abortion rights - see fetuses as nothing like sea turtle eggs. Fortunately, Twitter had some great answers. Daines should read each and every one. Here’s a sampling:

IF WE COULD LAY EGGS OUTSIDE OUR BODY, WE WOULDN’T BE HAVING THIS CONVERSATION YOU PIECE OF SHIT https://t.co/6MsPh38lZe — Kate Harding (@KateHarding) May 10, 2022

Look at @SteveDaines murdering a fish and all the offspring it could produce. pic.twitter.com/mUPi9Ltz9p — 🇺🇦Fuck Trump (not a fan of coups) 💉💉💉 (@FvckTrumps) May 10, 2022

He does not address the fact that if the Parent Sea Turtle were to destroy the eggs, that Sea Turtle would not get fined or likely arrested. It would swim off for another day and wait for a viable batch of eggs that would survive better. — Party of Fear (@kdevil66) May 10, 2022

What do women have to do with this?!



…Is what he’d probably ask you.



His argument loses steam if we ask why dont we protect ALL eggs then? Why not protect chicken eggs? — Just Dave ⛏✭ (@El_Daverino) May 10, 2022

When a woman lays an egg to be hatched, I say let’s protect that thing for sure. — Dr Johnny Fever (@ehforgetit) May 10, 2022

Does Daines still believe that the Stork delivers babies? — Art Martin (@gartmartin9) May 10, 2022

Are the sea turtles or eagles trying to go to clinics to abort their pregnancies because they can't afford to have another eaglet or hatchling?



And yes, we stop HUMAN INTERFERENCE with their preferred breeding habits so MAN is not dictating whether or not they can breed. — Jack (but not THAT Jack) (@jacktomalis) May 10, 2022