Sen. Daines: Abortion Should Be Illegal – Because Sea Turtle Eggs!

Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) took to the floor of the Senate Tuesday with a shockingly ignorant argument in opposition to the Women’s Health Protection Act, aka the abortion rights bill, that will be voted on tomorrow.
DAINES: Why do we have laws in place that protect the eggs of a sea turtle or the eggs of eagles? Because when you destroy an egg, you’re killing a pre-born baby sea turtle or a pre-born baby eagle.
Yet, when it comes to a pre-born human baby, rather than a sea turtle, that baby will be stripped of all protections in all 50 states under the Democrats’ bill we’ll be voting on tomorrow. Is that what [sic] the America the left wants?
It’s hard to believe Daines can’t figure out why Americans – who overwhelmingly support abortion rights - see fetuses as nothing like sea turtle eggs. Fortunately, Twitter had some great answers. Daines should read each and every one. Here’s a sampling: