Fox News Guest: Men Should Approve All Abortions

Jack Brewer, an indicted insider trader, wants men to be the arbiter of women's health care decisions.
By John AmatoMay 13, 2022

Jack Brewer, a former NFL player who was charged by the SEC with insider trading told Fox News that a man should have the right to sign off on abortions.

Wendy Osefo, an assistant teacher at John Hopkins, was debated Brewer on abortion during Martha MacCallum's Fox News program.

Then this happened.

Brewer went on a long and winding inane rant about his anti-choice views. Martha simply loved it: "Well said."

Wendy Osefo finally got a chance to speak.

She said abortion is a women's issue and decision, but said there is some onus on men to learn more about contraception, but that's not what Brewer heard.

"We should also look at the man's role in this," Osefo said.

Brewer interrupted mid-sentence, and said, "I agree. Let the man sign off for abortions."

He continued filibustering.

"Give us the right to sign off on abortions. Don't have abortions without having men saying yes to them. I agree with you. You're right on point," he said.
.
Wendy obviously doesn't believe in that disgusting opinion and finally finished her thoughts.

"I didn't say that sir. That's not what I said," she corrected.

What credible news organization would put on a man on their airwaves (who has been under criminal investigation by the SEC) to opine about a woman's right to choose?

I guess if he's a Trump supporter then all is forgiven.

Brewer once supported President Obama but then switched to Trump.

He is an evangelical a**hole of the worst kind who hates the LGBTQ community.

Brewer is also the idiot that filed a police report against Joy Reid.

Only the best people, Fox News?

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue