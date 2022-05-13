Fox News Guest: Men Should Approve All Abortions

Jack Brewer, a former NFL player who was charged by the SEC with insider trading told Fox News that a man should have the right to sign off on abortions.

Wendy Osefo, an assistant teacher at John Hopkins, was debated Brewer on abortion during Martha MacCallum's Fox News program.

Then this happened.

Brewer went on a long and winding inane rant about his anti-choice views. Martha simply loved it: "Well said."

Wendy Osefo finally got a chance to speak.

She said abortion is a women's issue and decision, but said there is some onus on men to learn more about contraception, but that's not what Brewer heard.

"We should also look at the man's role in this," Osefo said.

Brewer interrupted mid-sentence, and said, "I agree. Let the man sign off for abortions."

He continued filibustering.

"Give us the right to sign off on abortions. Don't have abortions without having men saying yes to them. I agree with you. You're right on point," he said.

.

Wendy obviously doesn't believe in that disgusting opinion and finally finished her thoughts.

"I didn't say that sir. That's not what I said," she corrected.

What credible news organization would put on a man on their airwaves (who has been under criminal investigation by the SEC) to opine about a woman's right to choose?

I guess if he's a Trump supporter then all is forgiven.

Brewer once supported President Obama but then switched to Trump.

He is an evangelical a**hole of the worst kind who hates the LGBTQ community.

Brewer is also the idiot that filed a police report against Joy Reid.

Only the best people, Fox News?