Special counsel Jack Smith's final report into the criminal cases against almost-president Yambo has been blocked from release after the yam's lawyers launched a last-ditch effort to prevent its publication. But they already know what's in it, and they're desperate to keep it from the public. Via The Daily Beast:

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland sent Monday, Trump’s lawyers said they were allowed to review Smith’s report in the criminal case in which Trump was charged with conspiring to keep classified documents after he left office. They threatened legal action if it is released, noting Smith’s findings include strongly worded allegations that Trump “engaged in an unprecedented criminal effort” and describe him as “the head of the criminal conspiracies.” Trump’s lawyers argued Smith’s report amounts to little more than a “politically-motivated attack” and that making public his findings in the classified documents case or an election interference case Smith also pursue would illegally interfere with Trump’s presidential transition.

Is that even a thing? "Interfering with a presidential transition"?

To that end, they said Smith’s findings contain “baseless attacks on other anticipated members of President Trump’s incoming administration, which are an obvious effort to interfere with upcoming confirmation hearings.”

In other words, Trump rewarded his co-conspirators with nominations. Just so we're clear now!