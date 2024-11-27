Report: Jack Smith Will Release Report Before Inauguration

Jack Smith plans to release his final report on the federal investigations into former President Donald Trump before Inauguration Day on January 20, according to a CNN report citing a source close to the matter. Via Newsweek:

The report is expected to detail Smith's findings on key cases involving Trump, including allegations of election subversion and mishandling of classified documents. Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to publicly release the special counsel report.

"Historically, these special counsel reports are quite detailed," CNN legal analyst Elie Honig said Tuesday morning in an interview with Jim Acosta. " I think this will be Jack Smith's last and best chance to tell his story in both cases. He's already done that to some extent through his indictments and court filings, but this will be it — this will be the historical record."

On Monday, Smith filed to drop all four felony charges related to Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and his alleged role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Judge Tanya Chutkan dismissed all charges against Trump in his election fraud case later on Monday.

Smith also moved to dismiss the case regarding Trump's handling of classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, after he left office in January 2021. "These cases were dismissed without prejudice, which technically leaves the door open for future prosecution," Honig explained Tuesday. The analyst also likened the possibility of reviving the cases to the lowly "New York Jets making it to the Super Bowl."