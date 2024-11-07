Jack Smith To Shut Down Trump Docs Case, Write Final Report

It is also a preemptive measure to ensure that Trump will not be able to order the dismissal of the special counsel.
By Susie MadrakNovember 7, 2024

Prosecutors will shut down their criminal cases against Trump before he takes office, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter, after his stunning victory against Kamala Harris meant they would not proceed to trial. Via The Guardian:

The move reflects the reality that the cases will not be completed before inauguration day. Once the former president returns to the White House, the special counsel’s office would be prohibited from pursuing further criminal actions under justice department policy.

The justice department has long known that if Trump won, the criminal cases – over Trump’s retention of classified documents and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election – would be finished because Trump’s attorney general would likely drop the charges.

But it is also understood to be a preemptive measure to ensure that Trump will not be able to order the dismissal of the special counsel, Jack Smith, as he had vowed to do if he takes office and Smith remained in his role.

There is, however, a possible silver lining. Smith will write a final report with all the details he didn't get to release in court, and it will probably be released to the public.

