America's Dumbest Senator: Take Panama Canal Back In Case Of War With China

Tommy Tuberville retains his title as one of the dumbest members of the United States Senate. Here's Tuberville on Fox Business Network this Tuesday trying to justify Trump's nonsense about the Panama Canal, and lying that Panama's President José Raúl Mulino is all-in with Trump (He's not.)
TUBERVILLE: I can remember my dad was very upset. He's a career military guy and when Jimmy Carter gave over, gave up the Panama Canal, I've never seen that mad, but I spent a lot of time learning the Panama Canal and in Panama the last couple of years.
They had a president down there that was very pro-China. Now we've got a president down there. I went to his inauguration back in July, Mulino. He is all for President Trump.
He understands what's going on. He's tried to help us. The previous president signed 28 contracts with the Chinese. They didn't fulfill but one of those 28 in 5 years' time.
So at the end of the day, what, what's gonna happen? President Trump's gonna go in and help Panama. We've got to take the Panama Canal back.
We've got to do something because if we were to happen to go to war with China over Taiwan and they were shut the Panama Canal down, we'd have to go 8 to 10,000 miles longer just to get things back to the war zone if we had to go from the east coast to China.
KUDLOW: Wow, that's a great point, sir. That's a great point.
Sen. Tommy Tuberville: "We've gotta take the Panama Canal back. We've gotta do something because if we were to happen to go to war with China over Taiwan and they were to shut the Panama Canal down, we'd have to go 8 to 10,000 miles just to get things back to the war zone."
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 7, 2025 at 3:55 PM
Does he actually think we don’t have any ships in the Pacific?
I mean, I guess the real problem is that he doesn’t think. At all.
— Mike Rhone (@mikerhone.bsky.social) January 7, 2025 at 6:29 PM
Tuberville is blisfully unaware of the existence of the Pacific fleet.
— Peter M. Sullivan (@citizensullivan.bsky.social) January 7, 2025 at 3:57 PM
#Tuberville is an idiot. Even if we had the Panama Canal then went to war with China they have missiles that can reach the canal & destroy the locks which likely would take years to rebuild. No this is just another Bright Shiny Babble of #AgolfShitler to hide something else he's trying to sneak in..
— RealNoraC (@realnorac.bsky.social) January 7, 2025 at 7:45 PM
You could replace Tommy Tuberville as Senator with a bag of old hammers and the people of Alabama would be measurably better served
— The Almighty Tallest (@spooknine.bsky.social) January 7, 2025 at 7:29 PM