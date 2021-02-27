Fox Guest Attacks Equality Act, Of Course

Former football player, Jack Brewer, joined FOX and Friends to talk about the Equality Act and obviously he was totally against it. I guess a wealthy pro sports player has a good handle on equality for women, the poor, and LGBTQ populations since it...does not affect him at all. His view was that the Equality Act is AWFUL, TERRIBLE and BAD.

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY: So, Jack, they say that this bill is about expanding LGBTQ rights. What do you think that, what do you think is really behind this bill? Because you have a lot of thoughts about that.

JACK BREWER: I call it the Sodom and Gomorrah declaration. This is an abomination to think about all the athletes and folks who have worked so long, you get to high school, and all of a sudden a boy can say he's a girl and then compete against you? You look at the state of Kentucky, and you see these kids that are running against girls, and they're beating them by 5, 6, 7 yards. I mean, it's just not fair.

As Americans, we all have common sense, and at the end of the day this is just another example of the left's war on identity. I mean, it's an all-out spiritual war on identity, and they want to divide us and break us up, but then they want to also just tear down one God given philosophy. God told us that he declares us man and woman, and now all of a sudden you want to mix that up and water that down? We have to do some soul searching.

[...]

I mean, you talk about gender quality, gender equality means a man treating a woman right and a woman treating a man right and loving each other. But it has nothing to do with changing what God has ordained.

WILL CAIN: Hey, Jack, in your words this war on identity, who is it the left is championing? Because for not just years, decades in athletics there's been this fight, this push to have equal access to sports for women, for females. there's been a massive expansion in girls' sports, and now this we see is actually one of the biggest threats to girls' sports you could have possibly imagined, allowing males to compete by their declaration of identity against -- declaration of identity against females essentially tears down the growth that's been accomplished for decades. So who exactly is the left championing?

BREWER: Right now they're trying to confuse everyone. You think about Title IX and all the progress, I remember even when I was in college 15 years ago, I mean, you start thinking about all the progress that has been made and now all of a sudden they're trying to divide us and tell boys that they can become girls and girls they can become boys. This all goes back to the family structure. This is a war on the family. What they want too old is they want to make -- want to do is make our boys soft and make our women feel lie they don't need men -- feel like they don't need men. If they put that doctrine in our children, they can accomplish their mission which is what you see right now, a divided nation.