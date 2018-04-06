Fox & Friends Asks: White Privilege? Wasn't Obama President Enough?

So Jay Z is the next guest on David Letterman's Netflix show, "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction." And apparently the Fox and Friends producers saw the YouTube promo...

...and had a cow.

And so they invited this guy, Christopher Harris, "executive director of Unhyphenated America" to come on and rail against Jay Z because Jay Z is rich.

If you want to visit the website for Unhyphenated America go ahead. It's a right-wing blog that rails against Black Lives Matter and for the NRA and even features a "certificate of forgiveness" to Americans of white European ancestry for slavery. I am not making that up.

Christopher Harris is a blogger. But because he's a black conservative blogger he gets a microphone at Fox News, and no one laughs when he says "executive director."

Wingnut welfare, they call it.

And the purpose of the segment is to fill the time between commercials pushing the propaganda that there is no White supremacy. And Jay Z is rich and Barack Obama was president, and neither of them fixed racism when we all know they COULD, so it must not be a real problem.

STEVE DOOCY (CO-HOST): As a celebrity worth close to a billion dollars, according to Forbes, is [rapper Jay-Z] the right person to be talking about wealth and privilege?

[...]

AINSLEY EARHARDT (CO-HOST): What about the former administration? Did he do a better job?

CHRISTOPHER HARRIS (EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, UNHYPHENATED AMERICA): In terms of President Obama doing a better job with race relations?

EARHARDT: Well, he's complaining -- yeah, because Jay-Z's complaining about white privilege, but we had a black president for eight years. Did he do a good job?

Sure, Jan.