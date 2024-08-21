Fox And Friends' Nasty Rumor: Why Harris Wasn't In Chicago For Day 2

Fox and Friends opened their show today not highlighting Day 2 events at the DNC, but instead promoting a vicious conspiracy on why VP Harris wasn't at the convention hall in Chicago.

Fox News' favorite odious migrant hunter, Griff Jenkins, alluded to the Milwaukee rally, but not to cover the fifteen thousand screaming voters (crowd size) that packed the house supporting the Harris-Walz ticket. And let's face it, that rally was an epic troll of Trump and the RNC.

Griff made up a story that Kamala Harris was trying to avoid the Obamas.

JENKINS: Meanwhile, Harris was 90 miles away at a separate event to avoid bad optics of Harris appearing alongside the man Joe Biden views as largely responsible for ending his re-election bid, a source familiar with the planning telling our own Jackie Heinrich the choice was made out of sensitivity and respect for Biden, saying the Obamas are still not on the White House good side. DOOCY: So Griff, you're saying, according to Jackie Heinrich, apparently they assembled thousands of people in the FISERV arena that we were just at last month, simply so there would not be that image of Kamala Harris linking arms with the Obama's? Well, that source telling Jacqui it's a, quote, tricky situation. I mean, here you have arguably the two biggest stars of the Democrat Party, Barack and Michelle Obama, taking the stage to stump for Harris's candidacy, but Harris is still part of the Biden administration as vice president. So they tried to, I suppose, have it both ways, but her absence was definitely noticed.

Harris was not absent from Chicago since they piped in the Milwaukee rally into the Chicago convention. It was a smart move all around. Harris and Walz held a huge rally in Wisconsin, a swing state, while the Obama's and her husband thrilled the media, those watching it and the attending audience.

EARHARDT: Well, the Obamas' close friend, George Clooney, helped with the ousting of Joe Biden. So he, I'm sure, was not happy about that. He wasn't ready to step down, said he wasn't gonna do it. And then Nancy Pelosi got involved. DOOCY: She opened the window, somebody pushed him out. JENKINS: Well, and that's what we'll be watching because Pelosi takes the stage tonight. Will we see Harris in attendance, guys? Great point.

How ridiculous are these people? DAY 2 at the convention was a massive success, but the only way Fox and Friends would cover it was to QAnon it.