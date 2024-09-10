Kamala Harris Spokesman Leaves Fox And Friends Speechless

Kamala Harris' campaign Spokesman Ian Sams demonstrated the correct way to appear on Fox News today when he left co-host Steve Doocy speechless advocating for the Vice President over Donald Trump

Doocy began by asking if Harris is nervous to debate Trump. Sams launched into a riveting take down of demented Don leaving Doocy momentarily speechless.

In just over a minute, Sams put distance between the two candidates and then turned the tables on the Trump campaign tactics by attacking Donald's constant flip-flopping on important issues.

DOOCY: Ian, thank you very much for joining us. Uh, is she nervous?

SAMS: Ha!

She's ready.

I mean, I think she's been looking forward to this debate. It's an opportunity for both she and former President Trump to explain to the country what it is they want to do as president.

And there'll be a clear contrast on that stage.

I think that Vice President Harris represents the future. She wants to turn the page on the past. She represents a new way forward for this country, where Donald Trump represents something old, something stale, something that people are ready to move on from.

I think, you know, he'll have to answer for some of his positions. Why, all of a sudden, is he for no taxes on tips when his administration tried to take tax... take tips away from tip workers and give it to their bosses?

You know, why is he changing his position on an abortion ban in Florida two times within a 24-hour span? I mean, these are the kind of things that Donald Trump's gonna have to answer for to explain to the country.

And I think he's gonna have to figure out for just a few minutes during this debate whether he can talk about anything other than himself. I think he wants to spend more time complaining about her crowd sizes compared to his...

He is. ...than talking about the issues that really matter to the American people.

DOOCY: I think...

SAMS: And so that's what the vice president's gonna do.

She's gonna talk about her plans to lower people's costs, her plans to take on grocery prices, her plans to build more housing in this country so that housing can be more affordable for people.

So those are the things that she's gonna be talking about in this debate.

I think it'll be interesting to see what President Trump talks about.