Fox And Friends Asks If GAO Report Is Democrat Conspiracy

Trump, his administration and his minions throughout the media have a predictable defense any time they are caught in an illegal act. The fallback position when any damaging information comes out against Trump (especially when it is the acts of his own administration) is that it's a "deep state conspiracy" against him.

Fox and Friends usually takes any excuse and turns it into next level Qanon lunacy and they did so today.

The highly regarded non-partisan Government Accountability Office (GAO) reported that the Trump administration broke federal law by denying congress-approved military aid to Ukraine.

But the story on Fox and Friends was not that Trump's criminal behavior that justifies his impeachment.

No shock there.

The breaking news was framed by master bootlicker Steve Doocy: "Do you think it’s just a coincidence that news would drop exactly the same day, the same trial started?” said the Fox and Friends host.

The other two presidential fluffers yelled, "Yea!"

"It's gotta be," he said.

Ainsley Earhardt dutifully said parroted a Trump official and said, “A senior administration official said they are doing this so they can insert themselves into the impeachment when there is so much media attention..."

The GAO, really bootlickers? Their job is to do exactly what they did. The OMB is not a non-partisan office and serves at the pleasure of the president.

The best Pete Hegseth could muster was complain about the "impeachment that never ends."