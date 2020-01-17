Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Fox And Friends Asks If GAO Report Is Democrat Conspiracy

The Government Accountability Office did their job, determining that the Trump Administration broke the law when withholding aid from Ukraine. So, of course, it's a deep state conspiracy against the so-called president.
By John Amato
1 hour ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Trump, his administration and his minions throughout the media have a predictable defense any time they are caught in an illegal act. The fallback position when any damaging information comes out against Trump (especially when it is the acts of his own administration) is that it's a "deep state conspiracy" against him.

Fox and Friends usually takes any excuse and turns it into next level Qanon lunacy and they did so today.

The highly regarded non-partisan Government Accountability Office (GAO) reported that the Trump administration broke federal law by denying congress-approved military aid to Ukraine.

But the story on Fox and Friends was not that Trump's criminal behavior that justifies his impeachment.

No shock there.

The breaking news was framed by master bootlicker Steve Doocy: "Do you think it’s just a coincidence that news would drop exactly the same day, the same trial started?” said the Fox and Friends host.

The other two presidential fluffers yelled, "Yea!"

"It's gotta be," he said.

Ainsley Earhardt dutifully said parroted a Trump official and said, “A senior administration official said they are doing this so they can insert themselves into the impeachment when there is so much media attention..."

The GAO, really bootlickers? Their job is to do exactly what they did. The OMB is not a non-partisan office and serves at the pleasure of the president.

The best Pete Hegseth could muster was complain about the "impeachment that never ends."

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.