Rep. McGovern Rips Republican Budget: 'This Guy's Talking About Tankless Water Heaters'

During the discussion on the House Budget that will cut millions of dollars out of Medicaid, ranking Democratic member Rep.Jim McGovern castigated Republicans for focusing on idiotic things like water heaters instead of preserving healthcare and school lunches for the working class.

Georgia docuchebag Rep. Brian Jack begged Democrats to join them in passing the Republican budget to fight the war on hydrocarbons. That means support the fossil fuel industry at all costs.

Rep McGovern took over next and lit him up.

JACK: Well, in the spirit of bipartisanship, I encourage my Democrat colleagues to join me in support of this resolution to protect and champion hundreds of blue-collar American jobs in the heart of our country. And to my Republican colleagues, let's join together as a team and end this war on hydrocarbons now. President Trump's White House has explicitly endorsed this resolution, and I urge all of my Republican colleagues to join us and vote for this critical legislation to empower consumer choice and champion American manufacturing. And I'll close by saying we expect this vote later this week. I hope everyone in this House joins me in support of this legislation in defense of blue-collar American workers. Thank you. I yield. MCGOVERN: Mr. Speaker, we're here talking about billions of dollars of cuts to Medicaid and cuts to school meals and food for children, and this guy's talking about tankless water heaters. I mean, read the room. I should just say that by supporting this budget resolution, he's betraying 125,952 constituents in his district that depend on Medicaid for their essential care.

Read the room dipshit.

House Republicans are supporting this budget so Trump can give his tax cuts to the billionaire class by betraying the working class to get it done.