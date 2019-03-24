Rep. Devin Nunes On Mueller Report: 'Burn It Up' And Investigate The FBI And Hillary

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), who made a laughing stock out of the House Intelligence Committee when he was the Chairman, claimed his investigations were obstructed by the DOJ, and FBI and said he wanted to "burn" up the Mueller report because it's a "partisan document."

On Fox and Friends this morning, co-host Katie Pavlich asked if Trump should declassify all the information the Republicans want to use to smear Trump's own DOJ, FBI and FISA courts that he hasn't done so far..

"Do you think he still should?" she asked.

"Absolutely, " Nunes said.

He continued, "The Mueller report, yeah, I know a lot of people, 'Oh, what does it say?' You know, we can just burn it up. It is a partisan document. So there’s going to be a lot of calls for that. And the Democrats are going to be saying we need to see the underlying information.”

“What we really need to see is what was the FBI’s involvement with Fusion GPS. Who did they know about? I'm sorry, I don’t want to gloss over this for the viewers, but Fusion GPS was essentially the Hillary Clinton campaign — they were hired by the Clinton campaign.”

Stooges like Nunes always omit the fact that Fusion GPS was originally hired by The Washington Free Beacon to do oppo-research into Trump for the Republican primaries.

Nunes is demanding bogus information and spreading conspiracies about everyone involved in all the investigations because he has no power to act anymore as either a congressional obstructionist or planting false evidence for the Trump administration.

Trump fluffer Pete Hegseth asked if a second special counsel should be called on to investigate those who investigated Trump.

Devin Nunes cow said he has faith in William Barr so it isn't necessary anymore.

Which means he's hoping the new Attorney General will do his best to cover-up the truth.