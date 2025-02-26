Collision Narrowly Avoided Between Southwest Plane And Private Jet

The near miss occurred at Midway in Chicago.
By Susie MadrakFebruary 26, 2025

A Southwest Airlines plane and a private jet that entered the runway without authorization had a scary near-miss a close call at Chicago Midway International Airport yesterday morning. Via CNN:

Southwest Flight 2504 landed safely at the Chicago airport after the flight crew had to perform a go-around to prevent a potential incident, according to Southwest.

[...] In the Chicago incident, the Southwest plane was arriving from Omaha, Nebraska, and the private jet, a Bombardier Challenger 350, was headed to Knoxville, Tennessee, according to FlightRadar24.

Air traffic control instructed the private jet to turn left on “Runway 4L, cross Runway 31L and hold short of Runway 31C,” according to audio from LiveATC.net.

The pilot replies saying, “Alright, left on 2 – uh – 4L, cross the 22, or 13C, Flexjet 560.”

Then the air traffic controller on the ground immediately replies to the pilot, “Flexjet 560, negative! Cross 31L, hold short Runway 31C.”

Air traffic control audio from the tower also shows the moment the pilot of the Southwest plane chose to perform the go-around to avoid the private jet on the runway.

MIDWAY NEAR MISS

There has been a plane crash or near-miss nearly every day since Trump appointed Sean Duffy, a reality TV show star as secretary of transportation, fired the head of the FAA, cut 400 jobs and placed a hiring freeze on Air traffic control controllers.

Who knew?

BlueDream (@58bugeye.bsky.social) 2025-02-25T19:28:29.020Z

One of the reasons air travel became safe was the FAA moving away from enforcement actions, as Will mentions. If pilots are nervous they'll lose their jobs by reporting something going wrong – they'll stop reporting!!!

You'll only find out when the "near miss" turns into 200 dead

Matias (@kaplan.bio) 2025-02-25T23:07:13.221Z

Just had a near miss landing at Houston Hobby. Damn lear landing when all the sudden jets fire up and we go back up. There was another jet on the landing runway.

We should start to report all such incidents since the government is operating undercover.

Fuck TRE45ON!

(@casadespider.bsky.social) 2025-02-20T16:15:18.437Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon