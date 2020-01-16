BREAKING: GAO Says Trump Broke The Law

[Above: October of last year, Sen. Chris Van Hollings and the Comptroller General Gene L. Dodaro discuss exactly the statute Trump violated when he withheld aid from Ukraine. It's called the Impoundment Control Act.]

This for all the MAGA types tweeting "what crime did Trump commit?". Washington Post:

The White House violated federal law in its hold on security aid to Ukraine last year, according to a decision by a congressional watchdog released on Thursday and reviewed by The Washington Post. The Government Accountability Office, a nonpartisan agency that reports to Congress, found the Trump administration violated a law that governs how the White House disburses money approved by Congress. “Faithful execution of the law does not permit the President to substitute his own policy priorities for those that Congress has enacted into law,” the decision states. “OMB withheld funds for a policy reason, which is not permitted under the Impoundment Control Act.”

Meanwhile, the so-called president is busy with the nation's business, watching DVR'd Fox shows from last night.