The Office of Special Counsel recommends firing Kellyanne Conway.

BREAKING: Following CREW's complaints, the Office of Special Counsel has recommended Kellyanne Conway be removed from federal office due to her repeated violations of the Hatch Act pic.twitter.com/8Gy6GSXnSU — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) June 13, 2019

New: OSC recommends @KellyannePolls be removed from federal workforce for repeated violations of the Hatch Act pic.twitter.com/2FUzj4vnsO — David Shepardson (@davidshepardson) June 13, 2019

Well @KellyannePolls this should make your next driveway gaggle interesting. https://t.co/SU6x2LJd0Q — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) June 13, 2019

I’m sure Kellyanne Conway is just gonna follow this recommendation — Sam Stein (@samstein) June 13, 2019

AS IF this totally lawless administration gives a rat's butt. That said, OLC may have succeeded in removing Trump's admitted treason from the Twitterbrained conversation. Whether they fire her to keep the DC chattering class on edge is another story. Watch this space.