Fox And Friends: Biden Didn't Tell MAGA He Wasn't Going To Deprogram Them

It's come to this already. Conservative media is claiming Joe Biden will throw conservatives into concentration camps to purge them because Biden didn’t deny he would in his inaugural speech.

On Fox and Friends Thursday, the three lunatics on the curvy couch felt compelled to still promote their Trump propaganda on Fox, so they translated the lunatic fringe into all of Trump's voters in the general election as racists and white supremacists.

Co-host Steve Doocy took it even further by announcing that if Biden really wants unity in America he should have reassured the MAGA cult in his Inaugural speech that conservatives won't be locked up in concentration camps.

"In Joe Biden’s speech yesterday, we did not hear much about him assuring conservatives that they will not be, to your word, de-programmed or purged," Doocy whined.

So Biden should have taken the time while being inaugurated after destroying Trump in the election to make sure the traitorous MAGA asshats fee-fees aren't hurt and they won't be sent to concentration camps to be debugged, as if that's anything other than the product of right wing fever dreams.

Got it.

This is beyond insane, but you know that.conservative victimhood is on full display throughout all right wing media outlets. This is just the beginning.