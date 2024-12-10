Trump: Screw The 14th Amendment

Donald Trump was impeached twice and suffered through scandal after scandal, mishap after mishap during his first term in the Oval office.

Much of what he did can be classified as immoral, ignorant, or criminal.

The lessons he's learned from his first time in office was that he needed to put people in place who will do his bidding and adhere to his every whim, regardless of the law and the US Constitution.

That was why the US received nominations of people like Matt Gaetz, Tulsi Gabbard, RFK Junior, Pete Hegseth from the treasonous one. All are totally unqualified for the positions he nominated them for, but all would be unflinching in loyalty to him and will use their authority to shield and protect him.

Trying to overturn the 14th amendment and end birthright citizenship is Trump's first attempt to undermine the U.S. Constitution. He does not have the authority to remove it by Executive Order, but he will go on all the cable and Internet networks claiming he does have that power. He is using his bully pulpit and the border to chip away at the Bill of Rights for everyone.

His racist cult members will agree that he has the power to do anything he wishes, as long as it's attacking their rivals.

This is his first shot across the bow and will not be his last.