Maddow Rips Trump: Birthright Citizenship Cannot Be Undone By Executive Order

By John AmatoJanuary 20, 2025

Demented Donald Trump plans to govern by Executive Order, even if they are useless against our laws and the US Constitution.

Reports say the convicted felon will try to undo the 14th Amendment by issuing an EO. This is a shout out to the racist, theocratic MAGA base.

MADDOW: Trump's aides have also said that Trump will sign some sort of executive action or order today to stop birthright citizenship.

Now birthright citizenship is the core American precept that says if you're born here, you were born on American soil, you're a U.S. citizen.

That is a provision that is explicitly in the Constitution in the plain language of the 14th Amendment, but Trump today will reportedly try to abolish it, with an executive order, even though executive orders can't override the Constitution. Just as executive orders cannot override the law.

But if you needed a theme, that is how we are expecting the second presidential administration of Donald J. Trump to get underway today.

White MAGAts hate the 14th Amendment because of their racism, but when we discuss the 2nd Amendment in terms of simple background checks, they flip out.

