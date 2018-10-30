Fox News' Hosts Promote End To Birthright Citizenship

Fox News' Steve Hilton, whose parents were former Hungarian immigrants to the U.K., is very upset about the requirements he needs to become a U.S. citizen.

He's backing Trump's attempt to nullify the 14th amendment.

Many conservatives on Fox News and the Fox Business Network have no shame at all. None.

Hilton has his own show on Fox News aptly named The Next Revolution, so you know where he's coming from.

Hilton was on Varney & Co., discussing Trump's unlawful plan to use an executive order to repeal the 14th Amendment and its guarantee of birthright citizenship with a flick of his pen.

Hilton claimed any kind of immigration talk helps Donald during the run-up to the midterms.

Are you surprised that Trump wants to rip apart an amendment that was meant to unify the country after the Civil war?

Hilton said, "It's something I feel very personally. U.S. citizenship is a privilege, it is not a right.”

That is factually a lie.

If you are born on American soil, you are a citizen.

Hilton said. “It’s something that you should have to earn. I’m working towards that. I’m hoping to start the process next year actually..."

Steve threw Varney into his boat of lies because Varney very recently became a US citizen himself.

"And to me, that’s something that’s so precious and shouldn’t just be handed out simply by being here.”

Hilton, a former spin doctor for the conservative leader David Cameron, intentionally omitted the word born.

It's not "just handed out simply by being here" because if it was you'd be a citizen already, you jackass.

He continued, “I think the constitutionality of it is something that lawyers will argue about. I’ve seen both sides make the case just today that the way the Constitution is written was not intended to cover people who are just here for a short period of time."

Hilton, who is now suddenly a constitutional expert said, "It is supposed to cover citizens or lawful residents who have been here longer than that, but overall I think the key point is that this is a huge privilege, the greatest privilege of its kind ---It shouldn’t be handed out lightly.”

↓ Story continues below ↓

Varney replied, "We are in firm agreement, Mr. Hilton."

Fox News and their affiliates are always in sync with Trump's messaging. At times they even set the agenda for the Trump administration.

I love the UK for many reasons so it's sad that they produce nut-jobs like Hilton, who try to come to our country and spread right-wing manure like he did in England.

Please, STFU.

“All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

As the non-partisan National Constitution Center writes: