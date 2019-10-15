Susan Collins Losing To Generic Democrat In New Poll

The numbers are not looking good for Susan Collins in her quest for a fifth term (she had promised to serve only two terms once upon a time). She's losing to a generic Democrat, her approval rating is a mere 35%, and her chief rival is outraising her in campaign contributions.

Source: The Hill

Sen. Susan Collins’s (R-Maine) approval rating is deeply underwater about a year ahead of her reelection race, according to a new poll from the left-leaning firm Public Policy Polling.

Thirty-five percent of Maine voters polled approve of the job Collins is doing, while 50 percent disapprove. Collins trails a generic Democratic candidate 44 percent to 41 percent in the 2020 Maine Senate race, a drop from September, when she led a generic Democrat 44 percent to 38 percent.

Collins, who is one of two Republican senators running for reelection in states former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton won in 2016, is facing one of the toughest reelection campaigns of her career. Her vote last year to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh as he faced sexual misconduct allegations infuriated liberals and sparked an intense effort to recruit candidates to challenge the longtime senator.

“At one point, maybe Senator Collins was different, but she doesn’t seem that way anymore: taking over a million dollars from drug companies and the insurance industry and voting to put Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court. I’m running for Senate because I know I can make a difference, and because Mainers deserve a senator who will always put our state first,” Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon, her chief Democratic challenger, said in her campaign announcement.