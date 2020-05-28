Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

New Poll Has Sara Gideon Up, 51-42, Over Susan Collins

Things are starting to look dire for Susan Collins in Maine.
By Ed Scarce
New Poll Has Sara Gideon Up, 51-42, Over Susan Collins

A couple of politicos, a Democrat and a Republican, mentioned the poll today in their Bangor Daily News column. I've never heard of the polling outfit but they seem to know it. Here's a link via 538 if you want to peruse the crosstabs. Noticeably, Collins is down 20 (!) among women, and 9 among independents.

Source: Bangor Daily News

Ethan: Did you take a look at the new poll on the U.S. Senate race I just sent? It shows U.S. Sen. Susan Collins losing 51 percent to 42 percent to House Speaker Sara Gideon!

Phil: A-yuh. Sobering news for Susan. However, I caution you, my excitable friend, that this is merely a momentary snapshot six months before Election Day.

Ethan: I wish Election Day was today! For our readers, the poll was done by a joint left/right partnership. Commissioned by “Swing Hard. Run Fast. Turn Left!” a decidedly progressive organization I run, but conducted by Victory Geek, a non-partisan data and telecom provider with mostly conservative clients.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us