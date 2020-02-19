Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Sara Gideon Surging Against Trump-Loving Susan Collins

A recent poll of Maine voters shows Collins' approval ratings falling to their lowest ever.
By Ed Scarce

A toss-up race with months to go is not where Susan Collins wants to be as she tries for a fifth term. Sara Gideon, the much better option for Maine and the country leads in the poll, 43-42, with what cable news folks like to call 'a virtual tie'.

Source: Bangor Daily News

AUGUSTA, Maine — U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine was nearly tied with a top Democratic rival in a poll released Tuesday by Colby College that showed a bump for House Speaker Sara Gideon since the 2020 race was last surveyed months ago.

Gideon, who is one of four Democrats running in a June primary for the nomination to face Collins in November, had 43 percent of support in the survey. The Republican incumbent had 42 percent support with another 14 percent of voters undecided. The poll was conducted earlier this month and had an error margin of just over 3 percentage points.

The poll of more than 1,000 Maine voters was conducted by phone and online by faculty at the Waterville college and SocialSphere, a Massachusetts-based pollster. The Wall Street Journal first reported the poll on Tuesday. It showed heavy movement since the last survey of the race in June, when Collins led Gideon in one hypothetical matchup by 16 percentage points.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.