Susan Collins Dares To Run For A Fifth Term

We've all seen enough of Susan Collins' schtick over the years. Pretend you're a "moderate", a "centrist" (as this AP story also erroneously claims), but on all the big things, the stuff that matters like confirming Brett Kavanaugh right on down the list, she's right there with rest of them. Her next test will be if she votes to impeach Trump or not. Given her abysmal track record, it all seems rather doubtful.

Maine can do so much better than this travesty of a senator, this faux "moderate". Sara Gideon would be so much better for Mainers and the country.

Source: Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins officially launched her bid for reelection Wednesday, setting up an expensive and closely watched battle that’s starting against the backdrop of impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. Collins made her formal announcement in an email to supporters, saying her “bipartisan commonsense approach” has been key to many legislative successes and will be important in an era of bitter partisanship. “The fundamental question I had to ask myself in making my decision was this: In today’s polarized political environment, is there still a role for a centrist who believes in getting things done through compromise, collegiality, and bipartisanship? I have concluded that the answer to this question is ‘yes’ and I will, therefore, seek the honor of continuing to serve as Maine’s United States senator.” Collins’ campaign for a fifth term could be her most difficult race yet and is projected to be the most expensive political race in Maine history. With the 2020 election less than one year away, the 66-year-old centrist is viewed as freshly vulnerable in a state where a tradition of political independence is clashing with rising polarization and partisanship.