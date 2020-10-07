Susan Collins Accuses Sara Gideon Of 'Defaming My Reputation And Attacking My Integrity'

Whiny, petulant, entitled. That's Susan Collins in a nutshell. You can do so much better than this, Maine.

Source: Politico

Susan Collins generally keeps an even keel. But she’s had it with Sara Gideon.

“She will say or do anything to try to win,” Collins said when asked of her opponent during a wide-ranging 30-minute interview in her Capitol quarters last week. “This race is built on a foundation of falsehoods. And trying to convince the people of Maine that somehow I am no longer the same person.”

Collins wasn’t done as she accused Gideon of “defaming my reputation and attacking my integrity” in their increasingly nasty race. For good measure, the Maine Republican added that Gideon’s campaign was being run as an arm of Chuck Schumer’s Washington operation, scolded Gideon, the statehouse speaker, for not reconvening the legislature amid the pandemic and challenged Gideon’s handling of a sexual misconduct scandal.

Perhaps most pointedly, she suggested that Gideon is from away — a serious charge in a state that can turn its nose up at outsiders.

“I grew up in Caribou, I’ve lived in Bangor for 26 years. My family’s been in Maine for generations. She’s been in Maine for about 15 years and lives in Freeport,” Collins said acidly of Gideon, who was born and raised in Rhode Island. “That's a big difference in our knowledge of the state.”