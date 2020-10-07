Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Susan Collins Accuses Sara Gideon Of 'Defaming My Reputation And Attacking My Integrity'

Apparently, Susan Collins is a newcomer to politics, after sitting in the U.S. Senate for nearly a quarter-century.
By Ed Scarce
Susan Collins Accuses Sara Gideon Of 'Defaming My Reputation And Attacking My Integrity'
Image from: Greg Nash/Getty Images

Whiny, petulant, entitled. That's Susan Collins in a nutshell. You can do so much better than this, Maine.

Source: Politico

Susan Collins generally keeps an even keel. But she’s had it with Sara Gideon.

“She will say or do anything to try to win,” Collins said when asked of her opponent during a wide-ranging 30-minute interview in her Capitol quarters last week. “This race is built on a foundation of falsehoods. And trying to convince the people of Maine that somehow I am no longer the same person.”

Collins wasn’t done as she accused Gideon of “defaming my reputation and attacking my integrity” in their increasingly nasty race. For good measure, the Maine Republican added that Gideon’s campaign was being run as an arm of Chuck Schumer’s Washington operation, scolded Gideon, the statehouse speaker, for not reconvening the legislature amid the pandemic and challenged Gideon’s handling of a sexual misconduct scandal.

Perhaps most pointedly, she suggested that Gideon is from away — a serious charge in a state that can turn its nose up at outsiders.

“I grew up in Caribou, I’ve lived in Bangor for 26 years. My family’s been in Maine for generations. She’s been in Maine for about 15 years and lives in Freeport,” Collins said acidly of Gideon, who was born and raised in Rhode Island. “That's a big difference in our knowledge of the state.”

Here's a recent example of Sara Gideon impugning the reputation of Susan Collins.

Seen enough? Go vote.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.