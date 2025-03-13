Mercedes Schlapp Wants To Deport Rep. Rashida Tlaib - To Detroit?

Former Trump Comms director and wife of closeted CPAC president Matt Schlapp told Newsmax that Trump should deport Rashida Tlaib along with Mahmoud Khalil for being pro-Palestinian.

Right Squad host Chris Plante claimed Rep. Rashida Tlaib , a member of Congress was not on America's side after she didn't vote with Republicans, Schlapp weighed in.

"I'm thinking that maybe they should deport Rashida Tlaib as well," Mercedes Schlapp said. "Just take her out along with Mahmood at this point- I mean it's just outrageous."

Where is Mercedes going to deport Rep. Tlaib to? Detroit? Is that a new MAGA thing? Deport members of Congress for not taking QAnon positions? Fascists will do what fascists do.

Mercedes is littered all over Newsmax's airwaves.

Maybe she should keep an eye on her husband instead of making callous threats.

Wiki, "Tlaib was born to working-class Palestinian immigrants in Detroit in 1976. She graduated from Southwestern High School in Detroit in 1994 -Tlaib was admitted to the bar in the state of Michigan in 2007."