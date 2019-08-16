Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Friday News Dump: Why Rep. Tlaib Won't Go To Israel, And Other News

Another whirlwind week of the crazy...
By Susie Madrak

Hard to keep track, but Israel said they would allow Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar to enter Israel if they agreed to restrictions. Tlaib said no:

And here's the other news you might have missed:

AND AWWW, BABY MONGOOSES! (Or is it mongeese?)

And finally, for the baseball fans: My Phillies have been in a real hitting slump and the wild card looked improbable, which is why everyone was so thrilled when management brought in Charlie Manuel (who shepherded the Phils to their last World Series win) as the new batting coach. Results? Three-game sweep of the Cubbies. The scene last night: It's the 9th inning, one out, bases loaded, Phillies still down two. Bryce Harper at the plate:

WALKOFF GRAND SLAM!!!!! PHILLIES WIN BY 2!!!!

Listen to this one:

God, I love baseball. I don't know how I'd get through the summer of Trump without it. And it's so much sweeter when your team wins.

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.