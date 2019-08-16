Friday News Dump: Why Rep. Tlaib Won't Go To Israel, And Other News

"Speaking in New Hampshire Thursday night, President Donald Trump made absolutely nothing clear about his thoughts on proposed gun safety reform," ABC News' @Maryaliceparks writes: https://t.co/aAaLPYU6Oe pic.twitter.com/8RSzfbp1SY

Hard to keep track, but Israel said they would allow Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar to enter Israel if they agreed to restrictions. Tlaib said no:

U.S. congresswoman Rashida Tlaib rejected Israel’s offer to let her travel to the West Bank, saying she would not visit her family after the Israeli government lifted a ban on her entry but imposed 'oppressive conditions' to humiliate her https://t.co/PMbhW3Ap1J pic.twitter.com/eFPFn3Nj0a — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) August 16, 2019

Silencing me & treating me like a criminal is not what she wants for me. It would kill a piece of me. I have decided that visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions stands against everything I believe in--fighting against racism, oppression & injustice. https://t.co/z5t5j3qk4H — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 16, 2019

I see @Israel is now lying-by-omission about Rep Tlaib turning down their new offer to visit the West Bank. The Israeli officials crowing about her saying “no” don’t tell you that they tried to silence her - a US member of Congress — as a condition of her visa. She refused. — John Aravosis 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) August 16, 2019

You realize that all those GOP-ers who are saying Israel has a right to protect itself from those who would "destroy" it are playing to an Evangelical base that includes many who see Israel as important only in so far as it can be destroyed to serve their End Times prophecies. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) August 16, 2019

Graham says Omar, Tlaib should face "consequences" for trying to "destroy" Israel https://t.co/YKBekxzicJ pic.twitter.com/dfJQ4ikOq0 — The Hill (@thehill) August 16, 2019

And here's the other news you might have missed:

Ex-Blackwater guard gets life in prison for 2007 Baghdad massacre || Via: Al-Monitor https://t.co/GjxAmFQC1Y — SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) August 16, 2019

Step therapy forces people to try and “fail” cheaper drug alternatives to cut costs for insurers — a physically, mentally, and financially exhausting process for patients, who must prove that they actually need medicine that works best for them. https://t.co/qDSAkCaAek — Rewire.News (@Rewire_News) August 16, 2019

Greenland government to Trump: “Greenland is not for sale”.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 16, 2019

It's #NationalTellAJokeDay, and I couldn't resist the chance to re-share some of my ex(shell)ent turtle jokes! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/idRnDr5qfu — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) August 16, 2019

US border agents tore the 7-year-old boy away from his father and put him in a faraway foster home. There, he was repeatedly sexually molested. The latest in the @AP @frontlinepbs investigation of America's separation of migrant kids from their parents. https://t.co/nYMDgn5g3X — David Beard (@dabeard) August 16, 2019

.@SamSeder have you seen this from Trump's rally in PA? From this Facebook post: https://t.co/REJ39XtYWi pic.twitter.com/lYUUtDPTYC — Chris Mielo (@chrismielo) August 16, 2019

Professor: A disturbing story about the influence of the Koch network in higher education https://t.co/X5duI3xtAS — seeshell (@Tentoads4truth) August 16, 2019

Voting rights groups are calling on Ohio’s secretary of state to delay a scheduled purge of 235,000 inactive voters after they say they found around 4,000 names that shouldn’t be on the list https://t.co/wsHxN65iEO — Kira Lerner (@kira_lerner) August 16, 2019

WaPo's @amarinow uncovers amazing exchange between judges that could keep one from hearing future climate change cases: A federal judge in D.C. hit ‘reply all,’ and now there’s a formal question about his decorum https://t.co/KfPJIviP7A — Robert Barnes (@scotusreporter) August 16, 2019

Today, @HouseJudiciary served subpoenas on Corey Lewandowski and Rick Dearborn for public testimony on September 17. Read my full statement here: https://t.co/7IVmJtur9u — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) August 15, 2019

My latest for @thedailybeast. The world is in the middle of a Category 4 Shitstorm. But with most of the crises we face created or made worse by a deteriorating Donald Trump the forecast looks even worse. Please curl up under your desk and give it a read. https://t.co/eavWDlGk6n — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) August 16, 2019

ICYMI: in #NH last night, less than two weeks since horrific mass shootings in #Dayton and #ElPaso, @realdonaldtrump made sure to praise @al_baldasaro - a GOP State Rep who called for Hillary Clinton to be shot https://t.co/YwbpfO1ljh — American Bridge (@American_Bridge) August 16, 2019

Last night, our members disrupted a Trump rally in NH to call out his racism & support for Occupation. We chanted "Jews will not be used" and held signs:



"Jews Against the Occupation"

"Trump is #BadForTheJews"

"Jews Against White Nationalism"



RELEASE: https://t.co/l6TjL4qQyl pic.twitter.com/uYx328jkBG — IfNotNow🔥 (@IfNotNowOrg) August 16, 2019

what fun remembering watching my big brother swinging dead from a tree when I was 17 while you guys wallow in your hanging-doesn't-break-necks theories. really, just loving it. — Rebecca Schoenkopf, Wonkette Editrix, King Of You (@commiegirl1) August 15, 2019

Overheard on subway: ‘To cancel the national debt, the govt could do the impeachment trial on pay per view’ — Mary Karr, Author (@marykarrlit) August 16, 2019

Pat Buchanan has spent decades urging the defunding of public TV.



He made a '92 campaign ad attacking PBS for airing a doc. about gay Black men that “glorified homosexuality.”



Buchanan will soon co-star on public TV's relaunch of The McLaughlin Group. https://t.co/VCWOrRb1Ux — Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) August 16, 2019

My Uber driver Samuel is from Ghana and tells me America is the best country because only America would let him be a success and put his 3 kids through college. Why wouldn’t we want more Samuels?! — Doug Heye (@DougHeye) August 16, 2019

She was raped at 12 years old. A month later, she realized she was pregnant. Nine years later, a judge granted her rapist joint custody and ordered Tiffany to live within 100 miles of him. https://t.co/3UMxWe91ZW — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) August 15, 2019

In Georgia’s gubernatorial race last year, 100,000 voters’ registrations were cancelled because they hadn’t voted in seven years. Another 53,000, 70 per cent of whom were black, had their registration put on hold for something as minor as a missing hyphen. https://t.co/2Je9YD37g4 — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) August 15, 2019

Trump is doing horribly with white women, 52 percent of whom voted for him in 2016, in a match-up against Biden (41-48). Trump loses suburban women (34-52). Among white college-educated women, Biden leads 57-35. https://t.co/JQ5u1zJiUB — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 16, 2019

Colombian authorities have declared a national emergency to contain the spread of TR4, a devastating fungal disease that starves banana plants.



The disease has destroyed banana plantations across Asia since the 1990s.https://t.co/DMQr6BdFCN — NPR (@NPR) August 16, 2019

So long as we're accepting updates to the Statue of Liberty poem, I have one:



Give me your tired, your poor.



And in exchange, we will give you Ken Cuccinelli — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) August 14, 2019

@jacobsoboroff @KatyTurNBC @MSNBC If you have not watched the series #AmericanSwamp, you NEED to. 3 excellent episodes so far and final airs this weekend. Easy to watch, well paced and clear. Upsetting - but accurate. Great work that all Americans should view. — Barbara Gallagher (@Barbw6kids) August 16, 2019

A Taliban spokesman, earlier this month, on the prospect of a peace deal with the US: “We are hopeful. Things look promising that there will be a breakthrough. We hope there won’t be any obstacle, but it also depends on the seriousness of the Americans.” https://t.co/8BE4HRLxB6 — Andrew deGrandpre (@adegrandpre) August 16, 2019

At the time, one Afghan gov't official viewed the talks this way: “The Americans call this a peace negotiation, but the Taliban definitely perceive it as a withdrawal negotiation.” — Andrew deGrandpre (@adegrandpre) August 16, 2019

The FCC is moving forward with a plan to designate 988 as the three-digit dialing number to quickly access the nationwide suicide prevention and mental health hotline. https://t.co/dIrj3rvHjA — ABC News (@ABC) August 16, 2019

You said "what punishment of gods are not gifts. Do you really believe that?" @andersoncooper, choking back tears, asks Stephen Colbert, as they discuss grief.



"Yes," replies the comedian. "It's a gift to exist and with existence comes suffering. There's no escaping that." pic.twitter.com/p5rUUhZKxq — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) August 16, 2019

Amazon Offered 30-Cent Gas As Part Of A "Mrs. Maisel" Promo And People In LA Were So Here For It Police Had To Come https://t.co/Kft3nio9EX via @bri_sacks — David Mack (@davidmackau) August 16, 2019

Insurance Companies Are Paying Cops To Investigate Their Own Customers https://t.co/mtfpxfntO6 via @KendallTTaggart — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) August 16, 2019

Visible plastic beads & filaments have been found in 18 ice cores drilled in 4 Artic locations led by a US-led team of scientists, underscoring the threat pollution now poses to marine life in even the remotest waters on the planet#OneVoice1#NoPlanetBhttps://t.co/MbM8THrtjj — 🌊Sheryl Lynne #tRumpIsARa_ist (@shossy2) August 15, 2019

Colin Kaepernick Is 'Still Ready,' And The #Eagles Should Give Him A Call https://t.co/nJ1yW0Uj99 — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) August 9, 2019

AND AWWW, BABY MONGOOSES! (Or is it mongeese?)

Cute baby mongooses make their public debut at Spanish zoo pic.twitter.com/nnYiAaYZme — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) August 14, 2019

And finally, for the baseball fans: My Phillies have been in a real hitting slump and the wild card looked improbable, which is why everyone was so thrilled when management brought in Charlie Manuel (who shepherded the Phils to their last World Series win) as the new batting coach. Results? Three-game sweep of the Cubbies. The scene last night: It's the 9th inning, one out, bases loaded, Phillies still down two. Bryce Harper at the plate:

WALKOFF GRAND SLAM!!!!! PHILLIES WIN BY 2!!!!

Listen to this one:

Here’s the Spanish call from 1680 AM pic.twitter.com/VsTm2Hd4Sb — Nick Piccone (@nickpiccone) August 16, 2019

God, I love baseball. I don't know how I'd get through the summer of Trump without it. And it's so much sweeter when your team wins.