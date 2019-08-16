Jewish And Pro-Israel Groups Side With Omar And Tlaib

Hair Füror has successfully pressured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to bar Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) from entering Israel. As The NYTimes put it, “Mr. Trump’s decision to recommend that another country block entry to two United States citizens, let alone members of Congress, was one of the most pronounced violations of democratic norms that he has engaged in since taking office in January 2017.”

“Axios’ Jonathan Swan and I reported this weekend that Trump was unhappy with Netanyahu’s decision to allow Omar and Tlaib into the country, telling his advisers that Israel should bar the congresswomen. On Thursday, he tweeted that it would show “great weakness” if Israel allowed them in, claiming that the lawmakers “hate Israel and all Jewish people.” [Ed – here’s a link to the Tweet. –TG] “Yesterday, I reported that Israel was concerned Omar and Tlaib would try to visit Jerusalem’s Temple Mount — the most important holy site for Jews and third-most important for Muslims around the world — with Palestinian officials. Netanyahu had cited his respect for Congress in his decision several weeks ago to allow Omar and Tlaib to enter. In addition, Tlaib has family in the West Bank and is the daughter of Palestinian immigrants.

The pair of congresswomen were expected to arrive in Israel on Friday.

Later in the day, our Imperial Wizard-in-Chief twattered:

Representatives Omar and Tlaib are the face of the Democrat Party, and they HATE Israel! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2019

…which I guess is a victory lap of sorts.

You don’t have to be Kreskin (or ever Jefferson Beauregard ‘Stonewall’ Sessions III) to see the unbridled racism and anti-Americanism of this administration that it would recommend to another nation to not admit two elected officials, as if they were criminals or terrorists. If Comrade Trump thinks that they are unfit to travel to other countries, then I’m surprised that he has not pulled their passports or arrested them for the crime of not being his sycophants.

.@RepTedLieu on Ambassador Friedman supporting Israel banning Rep. Tlaib from visiting: “It is outrageous that the US government is working against having an American go visit a relative in Israel… I think he should resign." pic.twitter.com/RddqDNHtrP

The prion disease is spreading:

JUST IN: Graham says Omar, Tlaib should face "consequences" for trying to "destroy" Israel https://t.co/l8TlpLSzi8 pic.twitter.com/brTmO9aPGB — The Hill (@thehill) August 15, 2019

I’m completely outraged, and I don’t think anything like this has ever happened before.

