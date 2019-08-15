Obeying Trump, Israel Bars Reps Tlaib And Omar From Entering

Imagine this: a sitting U.S. President urged a foreign government not to allow two United States congresswomen entrance. That's the sort of dystopian hell we're in right now.

Source: The Guardian

Israel has announced it will block US congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib from entering the country, in a controversial move that will likely attract strong rebukes from Democratic lawmakers.

“The decision has been made, the decision is not to allow them to enter,” Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely told Israel‘s Reshet Radio.

Omar and Tlaib, high-profile Democrats who have been critical of Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians, had been planning a visit to the occupied Palestinian territories and Jerusalem for next week.

Less than an hour ahead of the announcement, Donald Trump put pressure on Israel to block his political rivals, saying “it would show great weakness” if it allowed them in.

Israel passed a law in 2017 allowing the government to bar people who support a boycott of Israel or illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank. The measure – widely condemned as anti-democratic and anti-free speech – was an attempt to combat the growing boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement.