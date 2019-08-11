Trump Advises His Buddy Bibi To Ban Reps. Tlaib And Omar From Israel

Try to wrap your mind around this one.

The president of the United States, who is supposed to represent this country around the world soberly and with statesmanship, is instead so full of racist, misogynist, bigoted grievance against Muslim Women of Color congresspeople Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, that he raged that Israeli president Benjamin Netanyahu (so enthralled by Trump that he wants to rename a Golan Heights settlement after Trump) should just ban them from ever entering Israel. And because no one in the White House has any sense or decorum, that message was transmitted to Netanyahu.

President Trump has told advisers he thinks Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should use Israel's anti-boycott law to bar Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) from entering Israel, according to three sources familiar with the situation. What he's saying: Trump's private views have reached the top level of the Israeli government. But Trump denies, through White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, ever giving any kind of directive to the Israelis. "The Israeli government can do what they want. It's fake news," Grisham said on Saturday. Driving the news: Trump has told U.S. advisers, including senior Trump administration officials, that Israel should bar Omar and Tlaib's entry because the two congresswomen favor a boycott of Israel, according to sources familiar with Trump's private comments. In 2017, Israel's parliament passed a law requiring the interior minister to block foreign nationals from entering Israel if they have supported boycotting the Jewish state.

Officially, Israel has stated that the close relationship between the US and Israel would mean that they would not ban any elected official. Tlaib and Omar's support for the BDS movement stems from their hope of more humane policies towards the Palestinians. The US House of Representatives overwhelming voted for a resolution condemning the BDS movement as "destructive of prospects for progress towards peace." Tlaib and Omar voted against the resolution.

Without getting too deep into the weeds of the ongoing Israel/Palestine conflict, the idea that we take these petty, nasty partisan bickering off our shores and play these kind of games with foreign countries is just horrifying. The WHOLE REST OF THE WORLD is watching this.

↓ Story continues below ↓

The damage that Trump is doing to this nation in international perspectives is incalculable.