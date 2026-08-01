Todd Blanche Declares God ‘Front And Center Again’ Under Trump

Todd Blanche is just fine with Trump’s corruption and crimes because he’s shoving Christianity down our throats.
By NewsHound EllenAugust 1, 2026

On top of all the other reasons Todd Blanche should never be confirmed as our nation’s attorney general, he clearly wants to make the U.S. more Christian – and to heck with the First Amendment.

Right Wing Watch caught Blanche on a call with the White House Faith Office Thursday night. I’m not sure which is worse: what Blanche said or the fact that he was fine with saying it publicly.

Blanche’s nomination is currently stalled because of Donald Trump’s insistence on getting a pass to cheat on his taxes and handing out nearly $2 billion to convicted insurrectionists who assaulted police officers. That’s not counting how Blanche has clearly covered up for pedophile sex traffickers in the Epstein files while harming the victims.

Yet, that Todd Blanche claims he and his proud, p***y-grabbing boss are turning the U.S. into some kind of beacon of Christianity:

BLANCHE: I want people to realize that you should see results from our efforts. Not every day, and maybe it's taking a little longer, but you should be able to wake up and say, you know what, our community is better than it was a year ago. Our community is more protected. God is front and center again. Um, being a Christian in this country is no longer something I should not only not be ashamed of, it's actually a benefit because that's exactly what this country was founded on. So, that's the goal.

In other words, Blanche thinks the law and our Constitution take a back seat to infusing Christianity into every American’s life. Got it.

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