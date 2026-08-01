The Daily Show Introduces The Presidential Neck Vag

Bobby Cannavale for the win:

Donald Trump's neck has caused an uproar on social media, with actor Bobby Cannavale now getting involved in the drama.

The president made headlines after giving a speech at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on July 24, and not for the right reasons. Viewers were distracted by Trump's appearance and many questioned the folds of his neck, with some begging for it to be censored.

Attention was again drawn to Trump's neck as he gave a eulogy at Lindsey Graham's funeral on July 28. Close up images of the 80-year-old president from the event showed sagging, loose skin on his neck. During a sketch on Friday night's episode of The Daily Show, Cannavale poked fun at the president's neck as he played the role of fictional five-time Trump voter Skip McMahon.