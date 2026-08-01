Jeanine Pirro Drops Reflecting Pool Case, Now Blames The Contractor

Donald J. Trump's top federal prosecutor in D.C. has pulled the plug on the criminal case against David Hearn, the 67-year-old former Olympic canoeist accused of vandalizing the newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.
In a late-Friday filing, Pirro moved to dismiss the single destruction-of-property charge against Hearn, who'd pleaded not guilty and faced up to a decade behind bars.
The dismissal undercuts Trump's own claim that "radical" vandals wrecked the pool — Pirro's own filing points instead to shoddy contractor work and the Interior Department withholding information from her office. It comes just a week after a judge warned the administration it was "operating at its own peril" pursuing the case.
CBS News reports:
The U.S. Attorney's Office in D.C. had charged Hearn with felony destruction of government property, accusing him of causing more than $1,000 in damage to the sealant that was recently installed at the bottom of the Reflecting Pool in a project championed by President Trump. Hearn strongly denied those allegations.
Hearn's legal team — Norm Eisen, Mary Dohrmann, and Steve Levin — didn't hold back, saying the case should never have been filed and that the government owes Hearn a concession for what they called a "ready, fire, aim" prosecution.
Hearn had said he simply touched a piece of already-detached coating during a bike ride past the pool in June. Prosecutors had claimed he was seen "forcefully and violently" ripping up the liner. Still, a grand jury witness reportedly couldn't pin any actual financial loss on Hearn and conceded repairs were needed before he ever touched the pool.
It's 2026, where touching water is a crime, and seashells are a threat. Jeanine Pirro just took another L.
Recent flashback:
And this:
This guy: