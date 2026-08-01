Jeanine Pirro Drops Reflecting Pool Case, Now Blames The Contractor

Who could have predicted this?!
Jeanine Pirro Drops Reflecting Pool Case, Now Blames The Contractor
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardAugust 1, 2026

Donald J. Trump's top federal prosecutor in D.C. has pulled the plug on the criminal case against David Hearn, the 67-year-old former Olympic canoeist accused of vandalizing the newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

In a late-Friday filing, Pirro moved to dismiss the single destruction-of-property charge against Hearn, who'd pleaded not guilty and faced up to a decade behind bars.

The dismissal undercuts Trump's own claim that "radical" vandals wrecked the pool — Pirro's own filing points instead to shoddy contractor work and the Interior Department withholding information from her office. It comes just a week after a judge warned the administration it was "operating at its own peril" pursuing the case.

CBS News reports:

The U.S. Attorney's Office in D.C. had charged Hearn with felony destruction of government property, accusing him of causing more than $1,000 in damage to the sealant that was recently installed at the bottom of the Reflecting Pool in a project championed by President Trump. Hearn strongly denied those allegations.

Hearn's legal team — Norm Eisen, Mary Dohrmann, and Steve Levin — didn't hold back, saying the case should never have been filed and that the government owes Hearn a concession for what they called a "ready, fire, aim" prosecution.

Statement from Counsel for Olympian Davey Hearn -- Norm Eisen, Democracy Defenders Fund & Mary Dohrmann, Washington Litigation Group

Norm Eisen (@normeisen.bsky.social) 2026-07-02T20:23:25.020Z

Hearn had said he simply touched a piece of already-detached coating during a bike ride past the pool in June. Prosecutors had claimed he was seen "forcefully and violently" ripping up the liner. Still, a grand jury witness reportedly couldn't pin any actual financial loss on Hearn and conceded repairs were needed before he ever touched the pool.

It's 2026, where touching water is a crime, and seashells are a threat. Jeanine Pirro just took another L.

Recent flashback:

this Pirro press conference is completely beyond parody, like a deleted scene from Idiocracy. listen to this shit

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-07-02T18:59:09.585Z

And this:

We could've made this montage of liars an hour long but you get the point

MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 2026-07-31T23:02:31.937Z

This guy:

Trump on "the reflecting pond" -- "We did a beautiful job. It's like a piece of glass. And for some reason this disturbed the radical left lunatics."

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-06-24T20:53:51.447Z

Just think of how sick, twisted and demented you have to be to post this as president knowing it is all a lie because you don’t want to admit you hired an unqualified pool guy - the act of typing this knowing that every word is false.

Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 2026-08-01T02:40:05.385Z

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