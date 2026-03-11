Karoline Leavitt Claims 'Negotiators' Told Trump Iran Was Going To Attack U.S.

When did Steve Witkoff become an intelligence analyst?
By John AmatoMarch 11, 2026

During Tuesday's White House press briefing, to refute Trump's carousel reasons for his war with Iran, Karoline Leavitt claimed Trump attacked Iran because his "negotiators" felt Iran was going to strike US targets within seven days.

Donald Trump changes his rationale for attacking Iran like a drunken chameleon on cocaine so this is another lie that has not been verify by any news or facts.

When did Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, who is as unqualified as any Trump cabinet member to negotiate peace, become a respected intelligence officer that gleaned actual facts during his negotiations suggesting Iran was going to attack US interests?

What peace objective has Witkoff ever successfully negotiated?

Q: The President said yesterday, for the first time, that he had to strike Iran because he believes that Iran was going to strike U.S. targets within seven days, and then he then bumped that down later to three days.

Where is he getting that?

Well, that's not the first time the President has said that he chose to launch Operation Epic Fury because he felt as though Iran was going to strike the United States and our assets in the region first.

Again, I addressed this in the last briefing.

This was a feeling the President had based on facts. Facts provided to him by his top negotiators who had been engaged with the Iranian regime in a good-faith effort.

The Iranian regime was lying, deceiving the United States of America, clearly trying to continue their nuclear program to create a bomb that would, of course, threaten the United States of America.

Where are the facts? Being unable to reach an accord with Iran is not verifiable proof they were going to attack the US.

Maybe the White House Press Bot should be briefed by the co-president Lindsey Graham.

Trump lies whenever he opens his mouth, but he has been especially full of lies since the attack on Iran started.

If anyone is deceiving anybody, it's Leavitt and her easily manipulated boss.

Discussion

