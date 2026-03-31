White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt did not refute but seemed to back up Trump's threats of committing war crimes against Iran by destroying power plants, oil wells, and the critical Kharg Island oil terminal if they refused to make a deal.

Early Monday morning, Trump dropped his insane ultimatums on TS which outline a multitude of war crimes.

On Monday afternoon, the AI. Press Bot was asked to respond to this madness during a press briefing.

She not only backed up Demented Donald's statement, but she also threw in some Whiskey Pete to boot.

Q: The President posted this morning about, you know, his threat that on leaving Iran, he said, we might be blowing up and completely obliterating all of their electric generating plants, Boyle Wells, Harge Island, and possibly all desalination plants. Under international law, striking civilian infrastructure like that is generally prohibited. Why is the President threatening what would amount to potentially a war crime with the U.S. military? And how do you square that with the administration repeatedly saying that the U.S. does not target civilians? LEAVITT: Look, the President has made it quite clear to the Iranian regime at this moment in time, as evidenced by the statement that you just read, that their best move is to make a deal, or else the United States Armed Forces has capabilities beyond their wildest imagination, and the President is not afraid to use them. Q: Even committing war crimes? LEAVITT: That's not what I said, Garrett. And you're saying the word potential for a reason, because I'm sure some experts are telling you that in your ear to try to ask me that question. Of course, this administration and the United States Armed Forces will always act within the confines of the law. But with respect to achieving the full objectives of Operation Epic Fury, President Trump is going to move forward unabated, and he expects the Iranian regime to make a deal with the administration.

Iran can certainly imagine the capabilities of the US military, Karoline.

When asked what "objectives would destroying a desalination plant most help?"

She refused to answer and went to another reporter.

"Haley, go ahead," she said.

The stock markets are collapsing, and Trump is getting desperate to declare complete and utter victory over Iran.

However, Iran is not allowing the free flow of oil from the Strait, and it's mucked up his grandiose mission accomplished photo-ops.

He is capable of anything at this point.