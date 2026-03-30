War Piggy, 79, Issues Explosive New Threat In Truth Social Outburst

Donald Trump just dropped another fiery ultimatum, warning he'll turn Iran's power plants, oil wells, and the critical Kharg Island oil terminal into smoking craters if they don't play ball. The 79-year-old president fired off the threat in an early Monday Truth Social post—because nothing says "diplomacy" like kicking off your morning in a social media rant.

Classic Trump: maximum pressure with a side of "let's see if they blink first."

"The United States of America is in serious discussions with A NEW, AND MORE REASONABLE, REGIME to end our Military Operations in Iran," he wrote on Truth Social. 'Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately “Open for Business,” we will conclude our lovely “stay” in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!), which we have purposefully not yet “touched.”'

'This will be in retribution for our many soldiers, and others, that Iran has butchered and killed over the old Regime’s 47 year “Reign of Terror,”' he added. "Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP"

Oh, sweet mercy, he didn't need to add his name to that threat of targeting Iran's drinking water and infrastructure. That deranged, war-mongering clusterfuck of a message could only have come from one person. The United States needs a regime change.

It would be nice to wake up just one morning (just one at least, please) without having to deal with added chaos from War Piggy McTinyDick.