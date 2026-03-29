RFK Jr Claims Trump Drew 'Perfect Map' Of Middle East On Placemat

Trump's HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made an appearance at CPAC this Saturday, and I don't know if he thinks he's on thin ice with Trump or not after recent reports that Trump has been calling around asking people if Kennedy "is crazy" or not, but for whatever reason, Kennedy felt the need to dial the Trump ass kissing all the way up to 11 with this fairy tale, while simultaneously insulting his uncle.

KENNEDY: He has encyclopedic molecular knowledge on these wide range of very, very eclectic interests. Music, Broadway shows, pro wrestling, football, every sport, golf, business, and Wall Street. He knows how everybody made their money and what deals they made. And he tells stories all the time about it, and just one after the other.

And one time I was during the campaign, I was on the airplane with him, and we were sitting across the table from each other eating McDonald's, drinking Diet Coke.

And we started talking about Syria. And he got a placemat, and he turned it on its back. And then he took a Sharpie, and drew a perfect map of the Mid East. And then, he put the troop strength of every country on every border on that map.



And it just challenged a lot of the assumptions that I had been told about him. He has this extraordinary depth of knowledge about what’s happening in each one of the agencies, my agency and the others.

And then he has an instinct for making good choices. Well, I have to say that... I would say this. I think, you know, I think my uncle John Kennedy understood the use of power better than any president who's preceded him. I think Donald Trump understands the use of power better than probably any president that we've had, at least since Roosevelt, and maybe in American history.