Senior Trump Advisor Retweets Viral Video Of Chainsaw-wielding Man Yelling 'F***ing N*****s'

Mercedes Schlapp was the White House Director of Strategic Communications until mid-2019. Since then she's worked on Trump's re-election campaign. She's also married to Matt Schlapp, the head of the American Conservative Union.
When it was pointed out to her that a video containing a chainsaw-wielding man attacking protesters and yelling about "fucking niggers" wasn't very nice, she simply retweeted another tweet than muted the profanity. Because that's how conservatives roll, I guess. Profanity bad, psychos attacking protesters good.
Source: Politico
President Donald Trump and his allies for years have amplified racist messages on Twitter while simultaneously reaching out to black and Hispanic voters, a dissonant balancing act that’s now rocking the GOP amid nationwide racial-justice protests.
The two competing forces collided Saturday on the Twitter feed of Trump campaign senior adviser Mercedes Schlapp, when she boosted a tweet that lauded a man in Texas in a viral video as he yelled the n-word and wielded a chainsaw to chase away anti-racism demonstrators.
After POLITICO reached out to her and the campaign, Schlapp then retweeted another account that posted a version of the video that muted the racist slur.
Beyond Trump’s inner circle, Republicans have been under fire over racist social-media posts in Texas, where the chainsaw incident happened, triggering strife within GOP circles.
UPDATE: After the Politico story went up someone must have whispered in her ear that retweeting videos with chainsaw-wielding psychos wasn't a good look, she removed her retweet and sent out a statement to Trump TV as some sort of apology.
One of President Trump's senior campaign advisers has apologized after promoting a tweet praising a chainsaw-wielding man who used a racial slur while admonishing protests.
“I retweeted without watching the full video and I deeply apologize," Mercedes Schlapp said in a statement provided to Fox News. "I deleted the tweet. I would never knowingly promote the use of that word. The intent was that these protestors wanted to call the cops for their own safety despite them wanting to defund the cops."
Originally posted on Friday, the video shows a man wearing a red sweatshirt and dark cap while approaching apparent protesters with his running chainsaw. "Move! Go home!" the man can be heard yelling. As he approached people in front of a store, he tells them: "Don't let those f-----g n-----s fool you!"