Senior Trump Advisor Retweets Viral Video Of Chainsaw-wielding Man Yelling 'F***ing N*****s'

Mercedes Schlapp was the White House Director of Strategic Communications until mid-2019. Since then she's worked on Trump's re-election campaign. She's also married to Matt Schlapp, the head of the American Conservative Union.

When it was pointed out to her that a video containing a chainsaw-wielding man attacking protesters and yelling about "fucking niggers" wasn't very nice, she simply retweeted another tweet than muted the profanity. Because that's how conservatives roll, I guess. Profanity bad, psychos attacking protesters good.

Source: Politico

President Donald Trump and his allies for years have amplified racist messages on Twitter while simultaneously reaching out to black and Hispanic voters, a dissonant balancing act that’s now rocking the GOP amid nationwide racial-justice protests. The two competing forces collided Saturday on the Twitter feed of Trump campaign senior adviser Mercedes Schlapp, when she boosted a tweet that lauded a man in Texas in a viral video as he yelled the n-word and wielded a chainsaw to chase away anti-racism demonstrators. After POLITICO reached out to her and the campaign, Schlapp then retweeted another account that posted a version of the video that muted the racist slur. Beyond Trump’s inner circle, Republicans have been under fire over racist social-media posts in Texas, where the chainsaw incident happened, triggering strife within GOP circles.

That’s how to do it https://t.co/acPy7VOOEK — LATINO TOWNHALL (@LatinoTownhall) June 6, 2020

UPDATE: After the Politico story went up someone must have whispered in her ear that retweeting videos with chainsaw-wielding psychos wasn't a good look, she removed her retweet and sent out a statement to Trump TV as some sort of apology.