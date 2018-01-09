White House Advisor: 'I Don't Understand Why You're Stuck With The Border Wall, Brick And Mortar?'

The White House Director of Strategic Communications got angry when she was forced to admit on CNN that Trump's plans for a border wall wasn't really about an entire wall after all.

CNN's Brianna Keilar interviewed Mercedes Schlapp about the ongoing immigration reform mess and the meeting today at the White House with Trump, the Democrats and Republicans.

Trump told the press during his stay at Camp David that "The wall is going to happen, or we’re not going to have DACA."

While Schlapp tried to make it appear that Trump was going to be the master negotiator of all time, the CNN host tried to narrow the focus of the interview, Mercedes got a bit testy.

She reminded Schlapp that Trump requested billions of dollars for the border wall or he will not move on DACA.

Keilar said, "Your boss, the president himself, has tweeted no DACA without a wall. And he has requested billions of dollars for a physical wall, but I hear you de-emphasizing that."

Schlapp replied, "Do you understand what a ball border wall system is? It is a physical wall and then in certain areas if you look at where the wall would be placed you can't somehow put some physical barriers so that's where you need personnel, that's where you need technology. So it is a -- it's a border wall system."

Keilar, "I'm trying to understand --

Schlapp, "I don't understand why you're stuck with the border wall brick and mortar. It is, there are different components to it."

Keilar, "Because of what the president himself has talked about.

Schlapp, "By saying building the wall, it clearly means there's a technology component, a personnel component to it and the fencing for it. There are men and women on the front lines every day protecting our homeland. They are part of this effort to ensure that they secure the border and building the wall is a very big component of it."