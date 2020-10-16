Sadly Twisted Trump Advisor Thinks Comparing Joe Biden To Mr. Rogers Is An Insult

Despite trying hard to get the Southwestern PA vote for Trump (where Fred Rogers is a damn hero), Trump campaign advisor and certified hack Mercedes Schlapp still thought this was what the kids call "a sick burn":

Well @JoeBiden @ABCPolitics townhall feels like I am watching an episode of Mister Rodgers Neighborhood. https://t.co/bC8fIZPxHR — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) October 16, 2020

(Plus, she didn't know how to spell his name. In politics, these things matter!)

Well, Twitter responded, as Twitter does:

Mercedes Schlapp :



“The Biden Town hall is like Mr. Rodgers!”



Mr. Rogers :



“That’s not how you spell my name.” pic.twitter.com/sqQ16e38jb — Gord Macey (@GordMacey) October 16, 2020

Bill Stepien: “Look, we absolutely have to win Pennsylvania, and western Pennsylvania in particular, if we’re going to have a shot at this thing. Can we somehow tie Joe Biden to a particularly reviled figure there?”



Mercedes Schlapp: “Just give me the ball, I’ve got this.” https://t.co/Wz0NaRW3Bb — Andrew Exum (@ExumAM) October 16, 2020

The Trump team's attack on Mr. Rogers makes explicit what was already plainly obvious for many of us: We are in a mortal battle of good versus evil, and conservatives (Mercedes Schlapp's husband Matt is head of the American Conservative Union) are the evil. — David Mullins (@pdavidmullinsjr) October 16, 2020

Why would Mercedes Schlapp call Joe Biden "Mr Rogers" when her man looks exactly like Donna Brazile placed in a pressure cooker without seasoning? pic.twitter.com/pvVJ0Zxd8D — Covfefe Shecky Jones,King Of Shade👑aka BROLENE🌊 (@King_Of_Shade) October 16, 2020

Mercedes Schlapp comparing Biden to Mr. Rogers. What a mistake. EVERYONE except her and Satan would vote for Mr. Rogers over Trump, and I'm sure Biden would take the comparison as a high compliment. https://t.co/vnXi3cYNix — Laurie O'Brien (@greenpeeps5) October 16, 2020

The Whole World:



Mercedes Schlapp: "Imma roll up on Mr. Rogers!"



*She stops the car*



Mr. Rogers: "I love you just the way you are, Mercedes."



*Mercedes pulls out her Glock*



The Whole World jumps Mercedes all at once.



The end. https://t.co/teFcOiNu9E — Sensei Ryan (Once and Future) (@horridpoplyrics) October 16, 2020

In honor of Mercedes Sclapp comparing Joe Biden to Mr. Rogers, watch this moment from 1969 where Rogers let his feet soak in a kiddie pool alongside "Officer Clemmons," a Black man.



Black people were still being segregated from swimming pools, so this was a very powerful moment. pic.twitter.com/AjvUcLe5nG — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) October 16, 2020

Mercedes Schlapp may think Joe Biden is a 'Mr. Rogers' type, but Donald Trump is the one who lives in a kingdom of make-believe. — (((Mark Campbell))) (@MrWordsWorth) October 16, 2020

Call me hopelessly old school, but I'm pro-Mister Rogers and anti-QAnon. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 16, 2020

Mercedes, let me explain. Normal people, the kind with actual souls (not you and Matt), love Mr. Rogers. They don't complain about him. — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) October 16, 2020