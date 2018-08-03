WH Comms Advisor Tells Fox: Jim Acosta Is 'Dangerous' Fake News

This week featured a blow-up between CNN's Jim Acosta and Sarah Huckabee Sanders over Trump's "enemy of the people" attacks on the press.

White House "Strategic Communications" Director Mercedes Schlapp doubled down on Trump's campaign rally rhetoric, by calling the CNN reporter "dangerous."

Mrs. Schlapp's so-called job description was not a real job in a White House administration, before Trump took office. Schlapp joined Sandra Smith and Bill Hemmer, the co-hosts of America's Newsroom.

Sandra Smith asked about the press briefing incident from yesterday: "He [Acosta] pressed her to say the press is not the enemy of the people and ended up walking out of the briefing.”

Schlapp replied, "Ahh, you know, fake news is dangerous and we know for a fact that many of these "so-called news reporters", okay, that go out there have a complete disdain for President Trump."

She continued on and refused to address Huckabee's non-response to the question or Trump's Stalinesque descriptions of the media that covers him.

After citing an unscientific study Mercedes continued: "What the American people want to see is fair, objective coverage. And quite frankly you’ve had reporters who cried the day that President Trump won and they show their bias and so I think that's incredibly troubling.”

Of course she didn't name any journalists that cried, but promoted her usual brand of propaganda.

Is there any wonder why Matt Schlapp, who goes on television on all the news networks constantly acts the way he does? He's a paid propagandist for his wife and his "appearances" on "news" panels should be viewed in that light.

She continued with her faux outrage. “For that being said the president has to defend himself."

“It is very hard when you have reporters who prefer to see themselves on camera all the time and many of the liberal media who have complete disdain for this president and refuse to acknowledge any of the positive work he is doing.”

Trump, his minions, and his TV surrogates rarely acknowledge Trump's behavior and actions when they do it's coddled with, "he's not really a politician" or "he's just fighting back" and as a citizen has a right to "defend himself."

Trump brings the criticisms upon his own head and then gets defensive.

Bill Hemmer let his Trump bias out as the interview ended, saying, "Are you tired of all the winning?"

Everyone on set had a good laugh at that.

Update: And another thing. Jim Acosta just asks questions at WH press briefing and pressers and follows the president as part of the WH press corp.

How is he dangerous to America?

Acosta doesn't separate children from their families.

Acosta hasn't installed a religious ban on refugees.

Acosta doesn't threaten hostile governments with fire and brimstone.

Acosta doesn't have meetings with autocratic rulers without any record of what they discussed.

You get where I'm going with this...