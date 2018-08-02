Huckabee Sanders Refuses To Denounce 'Enemy Of The People' Claims

CNN's Jim Acosta is having a rough week, beginning with that travesty of a "rally" and ending with today's White House press briefing, where Sarah Huckabee Sanders took it upon herself to hijack his question with a litany of personal grievances, which is such a Trumpy, far-right thing to do, isn't it?

Here's the question: Can Sarah Sanders say that the press is not the enemy of the people?

Sarah's answer: People were mean to me at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, they say mean things on the Internet and it's mean and I'm mad and how dare you ask me that?

Acosta, clearly out of patience with her, tried one more time, even lacing his question with a little "poor baby" sugar for good measure.

"If I may follow up: You did not say in the course of those remarks that you just made that the press is not the enemy of the people."

"Are we to take it from what you just said -- we all get put through the wringer, we all get put through the meat grinder in this town and you're not an exception and i'm sorry that happened to you -- I wish that did not happen. For the sake of this room, for the people in this room, this democracy, this country, all the people around the world are watching what you are saying in the White House for the United States of America, the President of the United States should not refer to us as enemy of the people!"

After reminding her that Ivanka has even admitted that, he asked for an affirmation, "here and now."

She could not do it. The best she could do is pass the buck to her boss.

"I've addressed my personal feelings" she told him. "I'm here to speak on behalf of the president. He's made his comments clear."

You know, I might actually believe her, except that she was the chief apologist reaching all the way back to the early days of his campaign for any violent rhetoric arising from his statements. She defended the Charlottesville "some are very fine people" statements, she defends his sexual assaults, she defends his Islamophobic tweets, and more. She's not a spokesperson, she's an enabler. She isn't speaking for Trump. She's protecting him, like a co-dependent spouse.

And she's doing it all on the taxpayers' dime.