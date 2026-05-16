Jen Psaki Brings The Receipts In Response To Eric Trump's Threat To Sue

Jen Psaki did an on-air fact check after Trump's son Eric threatened to sue both Psaki and her network for daring to report on his business interests.

Here's his tweet in response to her reporting earlier this week:

I intend to sue @jrpsaki and @MSNOWNews over the below clip. To be clear: • Contrary to her monolog and blatant lies, I have NEVER been on the board of ALT5 — not now, not ever. Any person with basic access to Google and willing to open a company’s annual report or proxy…

Which Psaki dismantled this Friday:

PSAKI: Today, the adult son of the President of the United States, Eric Trump, came after us on social media and accused us of lying.

You see, on Wednesday, we covered a story from the Financial Times, which reported that an AI company with ties to the Trump family crypto business was chasing a deal with a Chinese chipmaking company that members of Congress have warned is connected to the Chinese Communist Party.

Specifically, Eric took issue with us describing him as a member of the board of that AI company — a company called Alt5 Sigma. In his tweet today, Eric says he has never — in all caps, I would note — been on the board of Alt5. Not now, not ever. Which is a little confusing, considering this is how he was introduced at the NASDAQ just last summer when Alt5 rang the opening bell.

SPEAKER: It is my great pleasure to welcome Alt5 board member Eric Trump. [...] Now please join me in welcoming Alt5 Sigma's Chairman Zach Witkoff and Director Eric Trump to the podium for further remarks. WITKOFF: I now want to welcome fellow board member and World Liberty co-founder Eric Trump to the stage to make a few remarks.

PSAKI: Now, to be as fair as possible to Eric, I should say that his role at Alt5 has at the very least been complicated. We do know that he's not currently a director on the board. But as you just heard, the company initially announced that he was becoming a director on Alt5's board of directors. Likewise, a company filing with the SEC said he was being appointed as a director on the board, and the company's website also listed him as a director on their leadership page.

And then that situation changed. Because in subsequent filings with the SEC, he was designated as an observer on the board — a role that typically means you cannot cast a vote at board meetings, but you are able to attend them.

And here's the thing — an important thing. Eric Trump's connections to the company have never been limited to him being a board observer, because Alt5 Sigma is deeply intertwined with the Trump family cryptocurrency company that Eric Trump co-founded: World Liberty Financial.

Let's just take a listen to why Alt5 Sigma was ringing the opening bell at the NASDAQ last summer.

SPEAKER: Today, we celebrate this week's landmark agreement between Alt5 Sigma and World Liberty Financial. [...] This significant milestone puts Alt5 at the forefront of decentralized finance, as you now hold seven and a half percent of the total supply of World Liberty Financial tokens.

PSAKI: It was a $1.5 billion deal — a deal that involved the Trump family cryptocurrency company, World Liberty Financial, receiving shares in Alt5 Sigma in exchange for $750 million worth of their crypto tokens.

It also meant that Zach Witkoff — one of Eric Trump's co-founders at World Liberty Financial and the son of Trump Middle East advisor Steve Witkoff — would become chairman of the Alt5 Sigma board.

So Eric Trump says he has never been on the board of Alt5, not now, not ever. A company that publicly introduced him as a board member at the NASDAQ. A company that, in SEC filings, has described him as a board observer. A company that bought hundreds of millions of dollars worth of World Liberty Financial's cryptocurrency. A company in which World Liberty Financial is a major stakeholder. And a company that the Financial Times reported was chasing a deal with a Chinese firm that members of Congress say is connected to the Chinese Communist Party.

Eric, of course, says that he has no business interests in China at all — and that he joined his father's official trip there for one reason and one reason alone: as a loving son who adores his dad.

I'll let you be the judge.