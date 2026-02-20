MS NOW Host Mocks Trump Hard Over Newest Midterm Strategy

Jen Psaki of MS NOW said that Trump met with some of his top political advisors to develop a new strategy for the upcoming midterm elections. Trump is not polling well, and it looks more and more like it's going to be a political bloodbath. Spouting from this group of people, without a single brain cell among them, their ingenious solution was to deploy his cabinet members to areas with close races.

Psaki said she was fully supportive of this strategy. She also couldn't stop laughing as she mocked the thought of the socially awkward J Divan Vance swaying anyone's vote. She pointed out that the booing Vance received at the Olympics was only the latest in a pattern of being booed wherever he goes.

Psaki kept the jokes rolling with the thought of Bobby Kennedy, Jr. and his brain worms, convincing people to vote Republican. Psaki went on to mock the idea that Dr. Oz and others would tell them Granny wouldn't mind getting her Social Security check on time or that eating starvation portions was actually a good thing.

Deploying the cabinet members is enough. They need to be very mindful of where they send them. For example, Worms for Brains should go to Texas and Arizona, where they are having a major measles outbreak. Cosplay ICE Barbie Kristi Noem would be a natural in Minnesota and Illinois, especially in Chicago.

They could even deploy members of Congress. I'm sure that Rep Randy Fine would be a real hit in New York City. On second thought, that idea might not work so well. Most of the members of Congress will be too busy begging Trump and his people to stay the hell away from their districts.