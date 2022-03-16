Jen Psaki Mocks Putin For Putting Sanctions On Joe Biden’s Dead Father

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki mocked the Russian government on Tuesday by noting that the country may have accidentally sanctioned President Joe Biden's father.

"I would first note that President Biden is a junior so they may have sanctioned his dad, may he rest in peace," Psaki said in response to a question.

The press secretary revealed that she did not expect the sanctions to impact any member of the Biden administration.

"None of us are planning tourist trips to Russia," she explained. "None of us have bank accounts that we won't be able to access so we will forge ahead."