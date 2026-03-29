CNN Regular Paints No Kings Protesters As A Bunch Of Commie Terrorist Lovers

CNN's Scott Jennings continues to assure his network is just as big of a cesspool as Fox. And it's only going to get worse once the new ownership takes over.

As we discussed here, people rallied all around the country this Saturday as part of the No Kings protests. Reuters reported there were as many as 3200 events across the country:

Large rallies took place in New York, Dallas, Philadelphia and Washington, but two-thirds of No Kings events were happening outside major cities, ‌a nearly 40% jump for smaller communities from the movement's first mobilization last June, organizers said.

That didn't stop Jennings from cherry picking a few signs that he supposedly saw at some of the protests, and trying to paint the millions of people that attended as a bunch of communist, terrorist loving extremists during the panel discussion on this Sunday's State of the Union:

TAPPER: Last word? JENNINGS: These No Kings rallies actually look pretty representative to me of the Democratic coalition. I saw people flying the hammer and sickle in New York City. I saw Hezbollah flags. I saw Hamas flags. I saw Palestinian flags. I saw trans signs. I see weirdo liberal boomers out there. This is pretty representative of the Democratic coalition. And that's who funds it as well, by the way. And so I think -- I think -- I think -- I think if, if America looks at this and says, what do the two parties stand for, they got it at the No Kings rallies. (CROSSTALK) ALLISON: No, I think if you Americans were out there, you were out there, Republican are saying... JENNINGS: You like hammer and sickle? You like hammer and sickle flags? ALLISON: That's not what that No Kings stood for. And you know the .

(CROSSTALK) JENNINGS: They had a bunch of them. They come from somewhere. (CROSSTALK) MACE: A lot of commie flags.

TAPPER: Thank you, one and all. Appreciate it. I should have ended it on your nice...

Mace just admitted she didn't go to any less than a minute earlier in the segment, and I'm sure Jennings wasn't about to show his smug face at any of them, but he's an expert on the signs that were there. They know Republicans are in trouble for the midterms and don't want to admit it to their base, so they have to pretend Trump is still popular instead of a pariah that's going to continue to drag the rest of them down with him.