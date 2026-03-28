People Around The World Rally For No Kings

Once again, record numbers to speak out against Trump.
By Susie MadrakMarch 28, 2026

If you have No Kings pictures, leave them in the comments!

patiently explaining to national political reporters that the people who organize No Kings are also doing the daily advocacy, voter registration, mutual aid, and immigrant defense, and that just because the cameras show up for the big crowd does not mean that work did not exist before and after

Leah Greenberg ❌👑 (@leahgreenberg.bsky.social) 2026-03-28T14:27:32.164Z

Scenes from today’s “No Kings” anti-Trump rally in Sydney, Australia

Molly Ploofkins (@mollyploofkins.bsky.social) 2026-03-28T10:53:39.684Z

Huge turnout in St Augustine, Florida. #Nokings #staugustine

(@megosselink.bsky.social) 2026-03-28T14:20:01.155Z

Tokyo, Japan-No Kings Rally. Ex-pats, locals, tourists united against Dictator Don!

Td’Selkie (@of-the-selkies.bsky.social) 2026-03-28T12:10:09.652Z

#NoKings

Karoli (@karoli.bsky.social) 2026-03-28T17:02:45.468Z

No Kings Paris
@indivisible.org @indivisibleparis.org

(@connie0714.bsky.social) 2026-03-28T12:47:56.400Z

I'm attending No Kings's event, “NO KINGS VIRTUAL” - sign up now to join me! www.mobilize.us/nokings/even...

P.I. Stella Nova - Illumination Ink P.I. (@illuminationinkpi.bsky.social) 2026-03-28T15:11:31.416Z

Palm Beach Gardens! #nokings

Michael D’Elicio (@michaeldelicio.bsky.social) 2026-03-28T15:11:11.528Z

NO KINGS SOUTH FLORIDA!!! 🚫👑

🐸LiveLolLola🐸 (@livelollola.bsky.social) 2026-03-28T15:11:12.345Z

Frogs preying on their favorite pseudo kings and authoritarians in Vienna, Austria.

NO KINGS
NO AUTHORITARIANS

#restst

Quiz!Baby (@quiz.baby) 2026-03-28T15:10:33.318Z

Coordinated to coincide with No Kings Day, London is holding its largest-ever protest against the far-right. #NoKings

Indivisible ❌👑 (@indivisible.org) 2026-03-28T14:53:33.759Z

Here we go y'all...

@rachelcoyle.wtf reporting from Lancaster, OH -- Fairfield County seat -- where it is 33°!

#NoKings2026 #NoKings Ohio | Central Ohio

c: @maddow.bsky.social

Larry Tenney (@larrytenney.bsky.social) 2026-03-28T14:55:05.928Z

A few of about 50 people lined up along the main drag in Norwalk, Iowa for #NoKings. Share photos or turnout estimates from other places in Iowa.

Laura Belin (@laurarbelin.bsky.social) 2026-03-28T15:28:58.165Z

It’s No Kings Day and @tommorelloofficial.bsky.social is looking forward to seeing you in the streets.

Find your local protest and join us to say no ICE, no war, No Kings: www.nokings.org?SQF_SOURCE=i... #nokings

Indivisible ❌👑 (@indivisible.org) 2026-03-28T15:31:31.207Z

#NoKings. Go Birds. (Complete with a Tush Push false start)

Mike Tanier (@miketanier.bsky.social) 2026-03-28T15:06:41.507Z

Huge turnout in St Augustine, Florida. #Nokings #staugustine

(@megosselink.bsky.social) 2026-03-28T14:20:01.155Z

https://bsky.app/profile/victinibcn.bsky.social/post/3mi4ts7c2ty2v

#NoKings #DecaturGA

Javier (אפרים) (@gajw.bsky.social) 2026-03-28T14:48:29.775Z

No Kings🚫👑 Protest Pottstown PA #nokings

Eat🍴The🍴Rich 🔥 (@effer13.bsky.social) 2026-03-28T14:49:48.598Z

BATH MAINE REPORTING IN:

NO KINGS 3
MARCH 28, 2026
Bath, Maine

#ORGANIZE #RESIST #OPPOSE
#NonViolenceIsPower
#EveryEffortCounts

Pine Tree Activism (@pinetreeactivism.org) 2026-03-28T15:49:03.908Z

All the Philly celebs are out for the No Kings Rally today. 🧵

Stephanie Farr (@farfarraway.bsky.social) 2026-03-28T15:37:29.280Z

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