Chaos Ensues After CNN Winger Guest Implies Mehdi Hasan Is A Terrorist

First we need to ask why CNN feels the need to put these MAGA apologists on the air in the first place.

During a panel discussion on CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip about the Trump hate-fest in Madison Square Garden the previous day, things went off the rails when the founder of the conservative 1776 Project PAC, Ryan Girdusky, which was launched to "raise funds to support school board candidates who oppose public schools teaching critical race theory and the 1619 Project" clashed with former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan.

After a big heaping helping of both siderism from former GOP Rep. Scott Taylor, who tried to play the "both sides" have used some "inflammatory rhetoric" game, repeating the latest Republican talking point that daring to point out that Trump is using Nazi rhetoric is somehow as bad as the person who sounds like a Nazi, Phillip shot back that "Hitler has entered the conversation because his Chief of Staff said that Trump, not the media, that Trump was the one who brought up Hitler."

After some crosstalk, panelist Ashley Allison rightfully noted that "Hitler entered the conversation when his running-mate actually compared him to Hitler." Allison also pointed out that it was Trump who was ultimately responsible for what was said on that stage, and hammered the fact that this is what Trump and his campaign actually think of Black people, Jewish people and women.

Girdusky took issue with what Allison said, and accused the media of saying that "everyone who attended the rally was Hitler." After some back and forth between Girdusky and Phillip, Hasan finally got a chance to weigh in. Here's the back and forth after Hasan noted that it wasn't just what the "comedian" said at the rally that was an issue for Trump. You still had the garbage that came out of all of the other speakers' mouths as well, and Girdusky's idiotic response basically calling Hasan a terrorist for his support of the Palestinian people.

Hasan opined that if people on the right did not want to be called “Nazis,” they refrain from statements and behaviors that could be construed as anti-Semitic. Girdusky responded, “You’re called an anti-Semite more than anyone at this table.” Hasan replied, “Yeah, by you.” Girdusky fired back, “I never called you an anti-Semite.” After Hasan said he was accustomed to being labeled an anti-Semite over his support for the Palestinian people, Girdusky said, “Well, I hope your beeper doesn’t go off.” Girdusky attempted to keep speaking, but Hasan asked him, “Did you just say I should die? Did you just say I should be killed live on CNN?” During a moment of crosstalk in which Girdusky denied wishing death on Hasan, the political commentator turned to Phillip and asked, “Did your guest just say I should be killed on live TV?” Gidursky claimed he thought Hasan was a supporter of Hamas and offered an apology. After Hasan denied any affiliation with Hamas, Girdusky said, “Then I apologize.” Phillip turned to Gidursky and said, “Ryan, that is completely out of pocket.”

It appears Gidursky was asked to leave the set after Phillip cut to a commercial break, and Hasan did not return for the following segment either. Phillip issued this apology to Hasan and to the audience when they came back on the air.

Phillip: I want to apologize to Mehdi Hasan for what was said at this table. It was completely unacceptable when we get this discussion started, you'll see that Ryan is not at the table… I want to apologize to the viewers at home pic.twitter.com/wyPaStHUex — Acyn (@Acyn) October 29, 2024

I'm not sure why Hasan did not come back to the set, but I wouldn't blame him one bit for not wanting to be subjected to any more disrespect than he already put up with during that debacle.